Hyderabad: To create awareness about brain-related diseases and promote education about brain health, World Brain Day is observed every year on July 22 around the world. This Day was established in the year 2014, and every year different themes are used to conduct various programs by different organisations on this day to make people aware of brain-related diseases.

In the year 2013, the Public Awareness and Advocacy Committee of the World Congress of Neurology proposed the observance of World Brain Day because of the increasing number of brain issues arising worldwide. After this, World Brain Day was observed for the first time in 2014 around the theme 'Epilepsy' by the World Federation of Neurology and the International Headache Society.

In the year 2023, World Brain Day is being observed around the theme "Brain Health and Disability: Leave No One Behind". Following are some of the ways that can keep your brain health in check and prevent the onset of various brain-related diseases: