World Brain Day 2023 - Brain Health and Disability: "Leave No One Behind"
Published: 12 hours ago
Hyderabad: To create awareness about brain-related diseases and promote education about brain health, World Brain Day is observed every year on July 22 around the world. This Day was established in the year 2014, and every year different themes are used to conduct various programs by different organisations on this day to make people aware of brain-related diseases.
In the year 2013, the Public Awareness and Advocacy Committee of the World Congress of Neurology proposed the observance of World Brain Day because of the increasing number of brain issues arising worldwide. After this, World Brain Day was observed for the first time in 2014 around the theme 'Epilepsy' by the World Federation of Neurology and the International Headache Society.
In the year 2023, World Brain Day is being observed around the theme "Brain Health and Disability: Leave No One Behind". Following are some of the ways that can keep your brain health in check and prevent the onset of various brain-related diseases:
- Keeping Your Immunity in Check: It is important to have a strong immune system to keep the brain healthy so that your body does not get constantly sick. Our minds get severely affected if we get repeatedly physically sick. In such situations, the performance and productivity of the brain also get affected. So, to keep the body healthy, follow a healthy lifestyle and diet.
- Practice Yoga and Meditation Regularly: To keep the mind healthy it is important to keep it free from stress. To Do so, try practicing yoga and meditation regularly. Yoga will help keep your body fit, while meditation will calm the clutter in your mind. Regular walks every day can also help.
- Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep also affects your brain. So make a sleep routine and get at least eight hours of sleep regularly.
- Avoid these foods: Food affects your brain too. In such situations, keep away from alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, fast food, junk food etc. Make walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, etc. a part of your diet.