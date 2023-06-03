WORLD BICYCLE DAY 2023 FULFILLING HEALTH GOALS AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Hyderabad: Cycling is a necessary activity to keep the body, and is one of the best forms of exercise. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) approves that cycling is beneficial for health. World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3 every year around the globe. The purpose of observing this day is to highlight how cycling does not harm the environment and also has many health benefits for the body.

People have been using bicycles to keep themselves healthy even today, and it helps to manage weight while strengthening your muscles. Cycling has direct as well as indirect effects on the body. Firstly it keeps the body fit and helps with weight management, and it also reduces the risk of heart attack and diabetes.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly established June 3 as World Bicycle Day. Since then, the day is being observed as World Bicycle Day all over the world. With the radical development of technology, the use of vehicles is also increasing day by day, which takes a toll on our health. In addition to this, the environment is also being polluted by the use of vehicles running on petrol and diesel.

A bicycle is the best option in such situations, as it does not pollute the environment and also has a good effect on health. In the case of low-income earners, bicycles become an important means of transportation. However, even well-earning people are using bicycles to keep themselves fit.

In the 18th century, people got the idea of using a bicycle in European countries after an artisan invented the bicycle for the first time in Paris in the year 1816. Earlier the wheel was called a hobby or cart horse, and in 1865, the foot pedal wheel was invented. After that, more work was done on it gradually the cycle was created, which was later fully developed into the bicycle. World Bicycle Day in 2023 aims to make people aware of the importance of bicycles for health, prevention of diseases, and as an affordable means of transportation.