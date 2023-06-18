WORLD AUTISTIC PRIDE DAY 2023 CONTRIBUTIONS OF AUTISTIC PEOPLE AT WORK IN ARTS AND POLICYMAKING

Hyderabad: People might notice some behavioural or developmental problems such as not being able to speak well or remaining quiet even after completing three years of age, then there is a possibility that this might be due to autism. Autism is a developmental disorder that affects a person's ability to speak and communicate. To create awareness about the condition of autism, World Autistic Pride Day is observed on June 18 across the globe.

World Autistic Pride Day is represented by the rainbow infinity symbol, which represents the endless possibilities of autistic people. Autism is a developmental disorder in which the affected person has difficulties in social interaction and communication. Restricted and repetitive behaviour is a prominent feature in this condition. Signs of autism are usually recognized in a child's first three years, as autistic symptoms develop slowly. This disorder is linked to a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

As of 2015, around 24.8 million people worldwide were affected by autism, and it is more common in men than women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in 160 children is autistic in the global population. Some of the signs and symptoms of autism are as follows;

Lack of Language Skills: Usually a three-year-old child begins to understand the language of others and communicates their thoughts to others. If the child lacks language skills after this age, has a delay in speaking, repeats a word or sentence, answers questions incorrectly, or repeats the words of others, these may be autistic symptoms. Lack of Behavioural Skills: Certain aspects of a child's behaviour can also indicate autism. Behavioural problems such as being upset by change around them, hoarding toys but playing with only one toy, self-harm, showing excessive feelings of upset or anger, and not following eating and sleeping schedules indicate autism. If these changes are seen in the body suddenly, then they can lead to high blood pressure, causing damage to the heart. Lack of Social Skills: Autistic children do not like to meet people. If a child is not ready to meet someone, does not make eye contact while talking, or ignores things, these may be signs of autism.

The Government of India has launched several Initiatives for Autistic people, some of which are as follows;