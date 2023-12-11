Hyderabad: Universal Health Coverage Day, observed annually on December 12, is a platform to acknowledge the advancements in health for all and to spotlight the crucial role of robust health systems in achieving universal health coverage (UHC).

What is UHC? Universal Health Coverage is a comprehensive approach that ensures individuals across diverse backgrounds, encompassing various groups, castes, and religions, have access to high-quality health services without encountering financial barriers.

Encompassing a spectrum of health services, ranging from promotion and prevention to treatment and rehabilitation, UHC addresses the fundamental causes of diseases and mortality. By emphasising the delivery of quality services, UHC aims to enhance the health of recipients, with a particular focus on children for their educational development and adults for economic empowerment, ultimately breaking the chains of poverty and fostering long-term economic progress.

Objective of UHC Day- The annual UHC Day provides an opportune moment to strengthen the commitments to advancing UHC, especially as nations globally grapple with the far-reaching economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the Western Pacific Region has witnessed commendable strides in the UHC service coverage index, indicating improved population coverage for essential health services related to reproductive, maternal, and child health, infectious diseases, and non-communicable diseases. The period from 2000 to 2021 witnessed a noteworthy rise in the UHC service coverage index in the Western Pacific Region, increasing from 49 to 79.

Area of concern- Despite these gains, the financial protection aspect has seen a concerning decline between 2000 and 2019. A rising number of households now confront catastrophic health expenditures or out-of-pocket payments exceeding their financial capacity. What was once a situation affecting one in ten families in 2000 has escalated to one in five families today, illustrating the escalating financial hardships faced by households seeking healthcare.

Theme of UHC Day 2023- Persistent disparities in both service coverage and financial burdens persist across and within countries, a situation that has been further aggravated by the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. In response to these ongoing challenges, the theme for this year's UHC Day, "Health for All: Time for Action," resonates with a call for immediate and tangible steps to shape the desired global health landscape. The theme urges leaders to institute policies ensuring equitable access to essential health services without imposing financial hardships.

Aim of UHC Day- The UHC Day 2023 campaign aspires to recognise and celebrate progress in the Western Pacific Region, raise awareness about the societal and economic significance of UHC, and empower the public and civil societies to actively engage policymakers in fulfilling UHC commitments.

This campaign aims to reflect on a decade of progress, challenges, and opportunities in the journey toward UHC, fostering a renewed political commitment that directs attention and financial investments towards accelerating progress.

Role of WHO- The World Health Organization (WHO) remains steadfast in its commitment, spanning 75 years, to stand with people, communities, and organizations worldwide, actively contributing to the pursuit of health for all.