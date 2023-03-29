Hyderabad: Not feeling energised to start the day off? You are most likely ending your day on the low note, so then you need to make some changes in your night-time routine. From doing calming exercises, warm bath, reading a book to spending some quiet time before bed, there are so many approaches that you can unwind and begin the next day with a fresh mind by just following a good regimen. So, read below for some ways to improve it.

Set your bedtime:

A few hours before bedtime, your brain starts to prepare for sleep as part of your regular sleep-wake cycle. Choose a sleep and wake-up time that works best for your routine, and adhere to it every day, even on the weekends. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule helps in retraining your brain to feel sleepy at bedtime.

Keep away your electronic gadgets:

Electronic gadgets, such as laptops, televisions, smartphones, and tablets all emit strong blue light, which can be distracting even though watching television or browsing through social media may feel restful at the moment. Your brain suppresses the production of melatonin as a result and attempts to stay awake. So, before going to bed, schedule some time for relaxation.

Night Skincare is a must:

If you are sleeping with makeup on or not washing your face before jumping onto your bed, then stop this as skipping the simple step can affect your skin in many ways. Following a night-time skincare routine helps to rejuvenate your skin and repair itself while you sleep.

Listen to music:

Another way to relax your mind and sleep on time is to listen to your favourite music. As long as the music soothes you, it doesn't matter what type it is. Put your eyes closed, tune into the music, and allow it to distract you from your problems and anxieties.

Try some stretching and breathing exercises:

Give attention to your body and try to relax. Nowadays it’s common for people to have muscle and back pain due to poor body posture, so do some relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation and deep breathing exercises to relieve yourself from physical and mental stress.

Write down a journal:

Writing in a journal may be therapeutic for many individuals, and doing it at night before bed can help you organise your thoughts and feelings. Just five minutes before bedtime making a quick to-do list of things significantly accelerated the onset of sleep.

Prepare your bedroom:

Turn your bedroom into a sleep-friendly environment like by keeping it dark and silent. Setting your bed and cleaning the mess around helps you to fall asleep faster. (ANI)