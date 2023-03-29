Hyderabad: Snacking while binge-watching a movie or series is what everyone loves to do. We frequently consume high-calorie or high-sugar snacks, which can cause weight gain and other serious health problems. Instead, go for healthier ones that are high in nutrients and low in calories. Take a look at some of the healthy snack options for a perfect movie night at home.

Popcorn:

Popcorn

What’s the fun of watching a film without a tub full of popcorn? Popcorn is an excellent snack for binge-watching. It's low in calories and high in fibre, making it a full and nutritious snack. But, be aware of adding butter and salt, as they might increase your calorie and sodium consumption.

Roasted Chickpeas:

Roasted Chickpeas

Chickpeas are high in protein, fibre, and complex carbs, making them a satisfying and nutritious snack. They are healthy, and tasty and are easiest to prepare at home. Roasting them adds crispness and improves their natural flavour.

Fruits:

Fruits

Fruits are always a healthy alternative to any unhealthy snack items. Apples, oranges, bananas, grapes, and berries are all excellent choices for snacking while binge-watching. They're high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, which can benefit your general health.

Chocolates:

Chocolates

Try dark chocolate instead of milk chocolates or ice cream. It includes more antioxidants and less sugar than milk chocolate, making it a healthier choice that may also satisfy your sweet taste.

Air-Fried Wafers:

Air-Fried Wafers

Munching while watching a movie with your partner is indeed the best thing. And wafers are definitely the most comfortable snacking item. To make it a healthier option you can opt for air-fired wafers that are easily available in the market. (ANI)