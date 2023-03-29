Hyderabad: Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is observed on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra (Hindu calendar). It is also celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama, the reincarnation of God Vishnu as the Rama avatar. On this day, people keep fast and perform the Kanya Pujan. And as you know any festival is incomplete without food. So, let’s take a look at festive dishes you can relish after performing traditional rituals.

Aloo Curry:

Aloo Curry

A dish which is simple yet everyone’s favourite. Which is made of potatoes stewed in a tangy tomato sauce without the use of many spices. This curry is also made during festivals as it is simple to prepare. It goes well with poori, paratha, or vrat ki roti.

Singhara poori:

Singhara poori

Potato and water chestnut flour is used to make this poori or puffy bread. You can have it with vrat ka kadhi, khatta meetha kaddu, pumpkin sabzi, or aloo-palak sabzi.

Puran Poli:

Puran Poli

This utterly delicious Maharashtrian dish is enough to satisfy your taste buds! Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread made with chana dal with the stuffing of jaggery, coconut, cardamom, and butter or ghee.

Kala Chana:

Kala Chana

The Festival of Ashtami and Ram Navmi is incomplete with a kala chana dish. A stir-fried black chickpea sauteed with dry spices is one of the most popular dishes relished by everyone across India.

Makhana Kheer:

Makhana Kheer

Any festival is dull without a dessert and so utterly creamy dish which is made almost the same way you prepare rice kheer. All you have to do is just substitute the rice with makhana, which is also a great healthy snack to have during and after the fast as they are low in cholesterol, rich in potassium and hence good to control blood pressure.

Coconut Laddoo:

Coconut Laddoo

This ram Navami give a twist to your regular coconut laddoo. Add condensed milk with grated coconut and then stirred with sugar. With these simple ingredients, your sweet dish will be ready in few minutes.

Sooji ka halwa:

Sooji ka halwa

How we can forget this classic semolina pudding which is made with a generous amount of pure ghee and lots of dry fruits. (ANI)