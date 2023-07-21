TRY OUT THESE NATURAL INGREDIENTS FOR LONG AND STRONG HAIR

Hyderabad: Hair loss and thinning are common problems nowadays. Modern lives, pollution, and the usage of chemicals in standard hair care products all contribute to a decline in hair quality, hair damage, and hair fall. Due to all these issues, an increasing number of women are resorting to natural methods to boost hair growth. Here we take a look at the best natural ingredients for long and strong hair.

Gooseberry:

Gooseberry

Commonly referred to as amla is considered to be among the most effective remedy for hair growth. It strengthens hair follicles and helps in the reduction of hair fall. It can be applied to hair in different ways and consumed also. Its antibacterial properties also prevent hair from dandruff.

Aloe vera:

Aloe vera

The Aloe vera plant has a number of benefits for skin and hair both. Directly applying aloe oil to the hair and scalp may help to strengthen and thicken the hair over time. Aloe is used as an active ingredient in a variety of cosmetics, including gels and lotions.

Olive oil:

Olive oil

It acts as a natural conditioner for your hair and helps to smoothen dry hair. It has many nutrients that are good for overall health including hair. Olive oil heals the damage caused to hair by various chemicals or over-styling. When applied straight to the scalp, olive oil promotes thicker hair. It may also soften the hair and moisturise dry scalp areas.

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil

Coconut oil can help your hair's health and condition. It helps by preventing protein loss in your hair. It is excellent to apply it to your hair both before and after you wash it. If you add a few drops of lemon to coconut oil and apply it to hair, it improves hair strength and helps in proper growth.

Eggs:

Eggs

These are rich in protein and very effective when it comes to smoothening hair as they act as natural conditioners. Using it once or twice a week has a very positive effect on hair growth and texture. After applying it to your hair, just keep it for half an hour and wash it with shampoo. (ANI)