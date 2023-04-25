THE DIRTY TRUTH ABOUT YOUR PHONE AND WHY YOU NEED TO STOP SCROLLING IN THE BATHROOM

Leicester England We carry them everywhere take them to bed to the bathroom and for many people they re the first thing they see in the morning more than 90 per cent of the world owns or uses a mobile phone and many of us couldn t manage without one But while health concerns about phones use usually focus on the distraction they can cause while driving the possible effects of radiofrequency exposure or just how addictive they can be The microbial infection risk of your phone is much less appreciated but it s very realA 2019 survey found that most people in the UK use their phones on the toilet So it s not surprising to discover studies have found our mobile phones to be dirtier that toilet seats We give our phones to children to play with who aren t exactly well known for their hygiene We also eat while using our phones and put them down on all sorts of dirty surfaces All of which can transfer microbes onto your phone along with food deposits for those microbes to eatIt s been estimated that people touch their phone hundreds if not thousands of times a day And while many of us wash our hands regularly after say going to the bathroom cooking cleaning or gardening we are much less likely to consider washing our hands after touching our phones But given how disgusting and germinfested phones can be maybe it s time to think more about mobile phone hygieneGerms bacteria viruses Hands pick up bacteria and viruses all the time and are recognised as a route for acquiring infection So too are the phones we touch A number of studies conducted on the microbiological colonisation of mobile phones show that they can be contaminated with many different kinds of potentially pathogenic bacteriaThese include the diarrhoeainducing E coli which by the way comes from human poo and the skininfecting Staphylococcus as well as Actinobacteria which can cause tuberculosis and diphtheria Citrobacter which can lead to painful urinary tract infections and Enterococcus which is known to cause meningitisKlebsiella Micrococcus Proteus Pseudomonas and Streptococcus have also been found on phones and all can have equally nasty effects on humans Research has found that many pathogens on phones are often antibiotic resistant meaning they can t be treated with conventional drugs This is worrying as these bacteria can cause skin gut and respiratory infections that can be lifethreateningAlso read Cooking pollutes your home and increases your health risks but better ventilation will helpResearch has also found that even if you clean your phone with antibacterial wipes or alcohol it can still be recolonised by microorganisms indicating that sanitisation must be a regular process Phones contain plastic which can harbour and transmit viruses some of which the common cold virus can live on hard plastic surfaces for up to a week Other viruses such as COVID19 rotavirus a highly infectious stomach bug that typically affects babies and young children influenza and norovirus which can cause serious respiratory and gut infections can persist in an infectable form for several daysIndeed since the beginning of the COVID pandemic the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has introduced guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting mobile phones which along with door handles cash machines and lift buttons are considered reservoirs of infection In particular concern has been raised about the role mobile phones can play in the spread of infectious microbes in hospital and healthcare settings as well as in schoolsClean your phone So it s clear that you need to start cleaning your phone regularly The US Federal Communications Commission actually recommends daily sanitation of your phone and other devices not least because we are still within an active COVID19 pandemic and the virus can survive for several days on hard plastic surfacesUse alcoholbased wipes or sprays They need to contain at least 70 per cent alcohol to disinfect phone casings and touch screens and it needs to be done every day if possible Do not spray sanitisers directly onto the phone and keep liquids away from connection points or other phone openings Absolutely avoid using bleach or abrasive cleaners And wash your hands thoroughly after you ve finished cleaningThinking about how you handle your phone will also help to avoid it becoming colonised with germs When not at home keep your phone in your pocket or bag and use a disposable paper list of todo items rather than constantly consulting your phone Touch your phone with clean hands washed with soap and water or disinfected with alcoholbased hand sanitiserThere are other things you can do to avoid your phone becoming a source of viruses Do not share your phone with others if you have any infection or have not first sanitised it If children are allowed to play with your phone sanitise it as soon as possible afterwards And get in the habit of putting your phone away when not in use then sanitising or washing your hands You might also want to occasionally sanitise your phone charger when you are cleaning your phone PTI