Hyderabad: Summers are finally here! And getting out of your house in the burning sun is itself a task. However, to keep yourself protected from the scorching heat and the harmful UV rays, you will need some easy-to-carry essentials that will help you stay cool this season.

Also read: Stay hydrated with tender coconut water

Sunglasses:

Sunglasses

A good and stylish pair of sunglasses serve a purpose beyond simple fashion. It protects the skin around your eyes from UV rays, preventing wrinkles and fine lines. It will also enhance your physical appearance.

Hand Fans:

Hand Fans

Hand Fans are one of the most efficient and affordable cooling products available in the market which you can easily carry in your bag. Moreover, these products are also environmental friendly and can help you stay cool in the scorching heat.

Water Bottle:

Water Bottle

Carrying your own water bottle reduces the use of single-use plastics while also help you keep your body hydrated. You can refill your own bottle with water whenever you want to stay hydrated and endure the heat.

Wet Wipes:

Wet Wipes

Summers are known for making you feel awful, sweaty, and dirty. This occurs as a result of dirt, oil, perspiration, and pollution particles accumulating on your epidermis and causing you to feel this way. Carrying wet wipes can help you keep your skin hydrated and clean from all the dirt and oil.

Facial Mist:

Facial Mist

Face mists helps to rejuvenate and revive your tired skin. The refreshing scent of these facial tonics also serves to get rid of anxiety and stress. It will immediately make you feel refreshed and energised. (ANI)