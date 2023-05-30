Hyderabad: Summer calls for the frozen ice cream. Now you make that easily at your home. Learn the best and easiest ways to make homemade ice-cream that will turn out to be your savior this summer without using ice cream machine. Here are the best ways to make ice cream with the most mouth-watering flavors you like at your home with simple steps. All you need is few easily available ingredients. Try it out at your home, and say bye to readymade ice creams.

Vanilla Ice Cream:

Vanilla Ice Cream

Prepare the most wanted classic vanilla flavour ice cream that everyone loves. Get the frosty scoop of homemade vanilla-flavoured ice cream in a few simple steps. Boil milk in a pan on low flame, add sugar, powder milk and boil until it gets thickened. Keep it aside, let it cool down, add vanilla essence, dissolve it with the milk, and freeze it for five hours. Serve it chilled with extra almond garnishing and pistachios.

Tutti-Frutti Ice cream:

Tutti-Frutti Ice cream

Not just kids, but tutti-frutti is hugely liked by all. So just make the perfect ice cream with it in simple steps at your own home in a few minutes. Take finely chopped fruits in a glass, add a scoop of ice cream, jam and nuts and pipe it with whipped cream. A delightful combination of vanilla ice cream, jam, fresh fruits and nuts is ready to serve. The best fusion recipe that you’ll fall in love with.

Strawberry Ice Cream:

Strawberry Ice Cream

Try this strawberry ice cream and you will definitely love this creamy and delicious flavor. Blend the strawberries, add sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream and mix it well. Garnish it with your favourite fruits and freeze it for five hours. Serve it chill and this will turn out to be your summer savior.

Cherry Ice Cream:

Cherry Ice Cream

Make this summer special and enjoyable for your kids with the indulgence of cherry ice cream. This is not just delicious but also healthier. Get the perfect treat for hot summer days with easy steps. Blend the cherries to a fine paste, add cold whipped cream, condensed milk, ice cream batter, crushed nuts and freeze it for a few hours. This is just the goodness of sweet cherries, plus the crunch of sweet almonds made it a heavenly treat.

Mango Ice cream:

Mango Ice cream

The most demanded summer flavour mango ice cream for a perfect dessert. For the heavenly treat make the mango ice cream with simple steps. Blend the banana and mangoes together, until it becomes a smooth paste. Add chopped almonds and resins and freeze it overnight. A healthy and quick mango ice cream is ready for your dinner dessert without any artificial sweeteners or refined sugars. Enjoy the goodness of sweet mangoes these summers. (ANI)