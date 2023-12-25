SNORING IS SCARY 30 40 PEOPLE OUT OF EVERY 100 HAVE THE PROBLEM REVEALS A STUDY

Hyderabad: Snoring is bothering, and the problem is increasing among youth and children. Various reasons contribute to this. This matter was found in the examination of the doctors of a famous corporate hospital in the city.

Doctors claim that 360-450 people come to the sleep lab in the hospital every year with snoring problems. "30-40 out of every 100 people have the problem. In about 20 per cent of them, it leads to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The airways become blocked and breathing becomes difficult even during sleep. Lack of oxygen to the lungs wakes people up suddenly. As a result, the oxygen in the blood decreases," doctors added.

Doctors warn that OSA causes many types of disorders in the long run. "These reasons for it are many people suffer from overweight and obesity due to lifestyle. This eventually leads to a snoring problem. It increases and leads to OSA. Alcohol and smoking add to the problem.

The other reasons include - excessive accumulation of fat especially around the face, neck, and chest area, which affects the airways and some develop tonsils and allergies to tonsils and adenoids in children increase the problem of snoring and OSA.

"Some people have difficulty breathing through the nose. In some children, this problem causes hyperactivity," they added.