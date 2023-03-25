Hyderabad: Most people believe that eight hours of sleep a night is enough for good health, but in addition to a good night's sleep, it is also important to take a nap after lunch, says Rujuta Divekar, a celebrity nutritionist. But many people sacrifice their afternoon sleep due to professional and personal work. But no matter where or what you are doing, taking a break for half an hour for a quick nap can bring many health benefits.

So, what are these benefits? When and how long is it good to take a nap in the afternoon? What other precautions should be kept in mind while taking an afternoon nap? Many people do not want to sleep in the afternoon fearing they might not sleep well at night. And some people are busy with their work in the office or at home, so they don't have time to take a nap.

Some studies show that afternoon naps are better for middle-aged people, as it reduces laziness allowing us to pay attention to the work we are doing. Rujuta says that taking a snooze for a while can improve memory, enthusiasm, and quality of work. Here are a few health issues that can be eased a little through regular afternoon naps:

Sleeping for a while after a midday meal improves heart health, and it is also better for those suffering from high blood pressure and already undergoing treatment for heart problems.

Chronic problems like PCOS, thyroid, diabetes, obesity, etc. arise due to hormonal imbalances in the body. When people with such issues take a nap in the afternoon, the hormones get balanced and thus the respective problems stay under control.

Abdominal pain, constipation, gastric problems, etc. are natural due to improper digestion of food. An afternoon nap plays a vital role in increasing digestion power.

Working without rest and sacrificing afternoon sleep can unknowingly stress us out. It affects health and causes acne and dandruff. So taking a nap after a meal can save you from stress.

Afternoon sleep does not affect your night sleep. Moreover, it induces sleep at night, therefore, benefitting those who suffer from insomnia, those who are tired of repeated journeys, and those who are just busy in general.

Some people get tired due to exercise, others are overwhelmed with health problems. Such people can take a nap for a while in the afternoon and their bodies will be rejuvenated

Afternoon sleep reduces physical problems, gives mental peace, and also helps in fat reduction in the body.

Whether you are in the office or engaged in other work, it has been proven in many studies that taking a nap after lunch increases productivity at work.

It is important to plan your naps in the right way if you want to get good results in your work. You have to take precautions regarding at what time, for how long, and in what position to sleep. This method is called 'Vamakukshi' in Ayurveda. Following are the steps to ensure you reap the benefits of an afternoon nap:

You can go to sleep anytime within 1-3 hours after a midday meal.

Around 10-30 minutes for adults and 90 minutes for children/elderly/those suffering from diseases is sufficient.

Those who are at home can lie down on the bed. Those in the office can sleep with their head on the desk in front of them during their lunch break if the office rules allow.

Office workers can also take a nap sitting in a comfortable chair.

For people who cannot sleep at all, looking at the sky through a window clears your mind and relaxes your body.

There are also some things to avoid while taking an afternoon nap, which are as follows: