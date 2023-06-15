London Social media is full of fitness trends While some of these are outlandish or verging on dangerous others are actually helpful Take the shy girl workout trend While this has been floating around the internet since late 2022 it continues to be popular online The premise of shy girl workouts is simple They are designed to use minimal space in the gym and only a couple of pieces of equipment such as a pair of dumbbellsThey re targeted at women who may be beginners or who have anxiety about going to the gym but still want to get a good resistance workout in without having to move around the gym floor or use complicated weight machines While the initial benefit of these workouts is that they can help you get over your fear of going to the gym they may also have the more longterm benefit of empowering users and helping them feel more confident about being in the gymGym anxiety There s a great deal of research showing that women face societal pressures to attain the perfect fit and toned physique This pressure is particularly acute in exercise environments such as the gym where people s bodies are the focus Women who feel they don t have the ideal body may therefore feel uncomfortable going to the gymMany women often feel like they re being looked at when they re in the gym This feeling is known as hypervisibility and tends to happen when people think they re different from others in a particular social setting In the case of the gym hypervisibility occurs due to the maledominated nature of the space making women feel like they stand out This feeling of hypervisibility can worsen women s existing body insecurities and may encourage some women to avoid the gym altogetherWeight stigma has also been found to be particularly prevalent in exercise settings One study found that people who were overweight experienced harassment and ridicule while exercising As such some women may avoid the gym entirely for fear of ridicule But body insecurities aren t the only reason women feel intimidated by the gymSocial scientists have long shown that the geography of the average gym floor is highly gendered For example one study found that gyms have distinctive gendered zones with the weights area seen as masculine and the cardio machines and stretching area seen as feminine Many women in this study also reported that they felt judged and even sexualised when they tried to use the weights area in their gym So it s understandable why women may want a workout that allows them to use weights in an area of the gym in which they feel comfortableAlso read Study finds diet tracking essential element for effective weight lossResearch also tells us that many women find it hard to take up space in public places Taking up space is about making yourself visible and feeling like you belong in the setting you re in When people don t feel able to take up space it means they do not feel entitled or confident about being visible in a public or a social situation Many women feel this way in the gymSince shy girl workouts only use a small amount of space in the gym it may help women to feel more comfortable while working out This coupled with experiences of sexual harassment in gyms could explain why some women feel anxious in these environments and why they re keen to find ways to be in these places without feeling intimidatedBuilding gym confidence While shy girl workouts won t necessarily tackle all of the reasons a person may feel anxious about going to the gym there are still many positives to the trend These workouts tend to be aimed at beginners making them accessible to people who may otherwise find gymtimidation to be a major barrier to them working out It may also help women to get more used to the gym environment and eventually get the confidence to try different exercises or use new equipmentAnother benefit of the shy girl workout trend is that it acts as a digital form of social support When women share their shy girl workouts online it not only helps give other women ideas about the kind of workouts they can do it also normalises experiences that are common to many womenThese posts and the comments they attract create a forum where they can publicly discuss their feelings of anxiety and discomfort in exercise spaces Having access to this support may help women feel more empowered and less alone in their experiences of gym anxiety which may improve their overall wellbeing and confidenceImportantly the shy girl trend meets women where they are by acknowledging the gendered pressures they face in gyms and offering practical solutions Addressing the underlying causes of women s gym anxiety remains key But shy girl workouts are also a collective response to inequality in exercise spaces that may provide women with a feeling of support while they grow more confident about going to the gym PTI