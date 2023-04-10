SHOULDER DISLOCATION CAN BE MORE SEVERE THAN YOU IMAGINE

Hyderabad: We've heard incidences of a person's shoulder being dislocated due to a fall while playing, a blow to the shoulder, or any physical activity. Dislocation or displacement of the shoulder does not mean that it has separated from the bone or the shoulder is broken. It indicates that the bone above the shoulder or arm is dislocated from its shoulder socket, or has moved out of its place.

Dr Sanjay Rathi, an Orthopedic Consultant from Jaipur, explains that the shoulder is one such joint of our body that can move the most and in every possible direction, as compared to other joints. A cup-shaped shoulder socket above our arm connects the arm bone to the shoulder. The shoulder is considered an unstable joint and the upper arm bone is more likely to dislocate from its place in the shoulder socket after a blow to the shoulder due to any reason such as an accident, a sports injury, or multiple falls.

He explains that in severe conditions of shoulder dislocation, many times along with the bone moving from its place, there is also a possibility of breakage or damage to the muscles, ligatures, and tendons of that place. Since our shoulders can move in almost all directions, depending on the direction in which the shoulder gets hit, it can get completely or partially dislocated forward, backward, or downwards.

Dr Sanjay explains that in most cases, the shoulder gets dislocated towards the front, and if this happens once, there is a possibility of it happening again in the future, more than twice. Because dislocation in the shoulder once causes instability and weakness in it, therefore people with this issue need to be more careful about it. Dr Sanjay explains that people suffering from a dislocated shoulder can perform all the tasks in a normal way after getting proper treatment or therapy. He says that the symptoms of severe shoulder dislocations are usually seen in a person when:

Persistent and sometimes severe pain in the shoulder occurs.

Difficulty in rotating arm in any direction.

Cramp-like sensations in shoulder muscles.

Excessive sweating with severe pain and nausea or vomiting-like feeling.

Change in shoulder shape.

Fainting.

Dr Sanjay explains that usually when people feel discomfort in their shoulders, they try to move or rotate them more often thinking that it might provide them relief from the pain. On the other, many people start massaging their shoulders or using other home remedies when they realise they have dislocated their shoulder, which should be completely avoided.

It is very important to consult a doctor immediately if you experience trouble moving your shoulders or any of the above-mentioned symptoms. Otherwise, shoulder pain and problems can increase, and the muscles, tissues, and even blood vessels around the shoulder can get damaged.

He explains that doctors usually doctors try to keep the arm bone in the right place in the shoulder cup, according to the condition of the victim. Since this process can be very painful, depending on the condition of the patient, anaesthetics are used during this process. Once the bone is placed in the right place, the patient gets a lot of relief from the pain. Later, with the help of medicines, swelling, stiffness, and pain are eased.

But if the muscles and tissues around it are also damaged along with the displacement of the scapula from its place, then sometimes surgery is required. In almost all cases of shoulder dislocation, the doctor asks the patient to wear a sling to support the shoulder, which can be removed once the treatment is completed.

Dr Sanjay explains that in the event of any disease or problem, being negligent about the diagnosis or treatment can take a toll on the health. But if there is any kind of injury in any bone of the body, then not getting immediate treatment causes problems not just for the bone but also for the muscles around it. Sometimes such negligence can even affect the efficiency of the person.