SHEET MASKS HELP IN KEEPING YOUR SKIN HYDRATED

Hyderabad: Women and men have started making equal efforts to attain glowing and healthy skin. Women usually go to salons to get facials done, take various treatments and use natural remedies or beauty-enhancing products available in the market. To keep skin healthy, a variety of products are now available in the market for women and men.

Although many skin care products are available in the market nowadays, one of the most picked-up trends in the last few years has been of using sheet masks, for both men and women. A sheet mask soaked in serum is considered very effective in not just moisturising the skin, but also giving an instant glow to the skin.

Nandita, CEO of an organic beauty product company and beauty expert, says that the field of skin care has always been considered very progressive, but in today's era of globalization, the scope of skincare has increased from national to international. People from other countries also have complete information about the beauty care products prevalent or used in one part of the world. Similarly, sheet masks, which are considered a special part of Korean-Japanese beauty treatment, are becoming very popular all over the world today.

Sheet masks are made of paper made of a special type of fibre or gel, which is soaked in serum, and cut exactly in the shape of the face. This serum is made from beneficial and essential vitamins, natural oils, and other nutrients for the skin, which gives moisture and nutrition to the skin.

These masks are single-use (use and throw), which means they can be used only once and are thrown away after use. This type of mask is applied on the face for a few minutes (minimum 15 minutes) and after removing the sheet the skin is not to be washed but the serum which remains on the skin after removing the sheet is also gently massaged to get absorbed by the skin so that the skin can get the maximum benefit of the serum. Currently, sheet masks are available in the market for all skin types.

Also read: Elevate your bathing ritual

While explaining the benefits of sheet masks, Nandita says that their biggest advantage is that it maintains moisture in the skin. The dusty soil prevalent in our environment, especially the effect of the hot sun in summer, dry winds, excessive use of AC, and use of more makeup on the skin reduces the natural moisture in the skin, due to which the skin becomes dry. This causes problems such as lesser glow, freckles, and premature wrinkles on the face. Therefore, using a sheet mask on clean skin keeps it hydrated and nourishes it, due to this many other types of skin-related problems can also be relieved.

Significantly, not just deep hydrating, but sheet masks are also available in the market for many problems, including detoxifying masks, and sheet masks for tanned skin, which are very beneficial in detoxing the skin, making it soft and shiny, reducing wrinkles, reducing freckles and maintaining an even skin tone. Keep the following things in mind while using sheet masks: