Washington US According to the study following a healthy diet has no effect on prostate cancer risk but following an unhealthy diet may increase the risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer The findings of the study published in BJU International The diets of 15296 men recruited in Spain between 1992 and 1996 were examined in the study During a median followup of 17 years 609 prostate cancer cases were identified among these menDiets were classified as either Western Prudent or Mediterranean The Western dietary pattern included a high intake of highfat dairy products processed meat refined grains sweets caloric drinks convenience foods and sauces as well as a low intake of lowfat dairy products and whole grains A high intake of lowfat dairy products vegetables fruits whole grains and juices characterised the Prudent dietary patternAlso read Pediatric TB found to affect lung function growth postrecoveryThe Mediterranean diet included a lot of fish vegetables legumes boiled potatoes fruits olives and vegetable oil but not much juice No effect over prostate cancer risk was detected for the Prudent and Mediterranean dietary patterns but detrimental effect was observed with the Western dietary pattern This effect was only observed for aggressive tumors Our results indicate that avoiding unhealthy dietary habits could be the best nutritional strategy to prevent aggressive prostate cancer said lead author Adela CastelloPastor PhD of the Carlos III Institute of Health and CIBERESP in Spain Substituting the intake of Westerntype diet products by products characteristic of the Mediterranean diet could also decrease the risk of other chronic diseases added cosenior author Marina Pollan PhD of the Carlos III Institute of Health and CIBERESP in Spain The information provided by the Spanish cohort of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutritionor EPIChas contributed to improving scientific knowledge of the relationship between diet and cancer and other chronic diseases added cosenior author MariaJose Sanchez MD PhD lecturer at the Andalusian School of Public Health scientific director at ibsGRANADA and researcher at CIBERESP in Spain ANI