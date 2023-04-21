New Delhi A traditional festival recipe Sewai or Seviyan is made in almost every household on the occasion of Eid It is a goto and lipsmacking dessert for many Indian households made quickly and easily with just a few ingredients Seviyan Sevai Semiya is Urdu for vermicelli noodles which are widely used for preparing culinary delicacies all over the world These are thin noodles made up of a variety of flour like rice wheat and other glutenfree grains like Ragi Jowar etcAlso read Ramadan 2023 Significance of Holy Month of RamadanSome people also make vermicelli using moong beans sweet potatoes etc Seviyan Kheer is known by many names as Vermicelli Kheer Sevai Kheer Semiya Kheer It is a pudding made using milk but unlike westernstyle puddings which are thick and custardy kheer is flowy in its consistency It is also called Semiya Payasam in the southern part of India Ahead of Eid let s have a look at some of the easiest recipes of Seviyan KheerMeethi SeviyanFirst keep all the ingredients ready for the SeviyanBreak the Seviyan and keep them aside Then chop the dry fruits and place them aside You can add dry fruits of your choiceHeat a pan and then add 1 tablespoon of gheeLet the ghee melt and then add 1 cup of the broken Seviyan 5 On a low to medium heat with frequent stirrings roast the Seviyan till they become goldenThen add all the chopped dry fruits and raisinsStir them nicelyLower the heat and pour 2 cups of milk Instead of milk you can also add waterStir and mix very well Then continue to stir for 2 to 3 minutesNow add 14 cup of sugar Keep stirring the mixtureAdd 14 cup of milk powder If you do not have milk powder then just skip itMix againSprinkle 12 tsp cardamom powder and stir wellThe mixture will start thickening and the Seviyan will also begin to absorb milk When all the milk has been absorbed switch off the gas And serve the Seviyan with some garnishingVegan SeviyanIngredients 2 teaspoons vegan butter or oil 2 tablespoons raw cashew pieces or other nuts like raw pistachios or almond slivers 2 tablespoons golden raisins or other dried fruit seeds from 1 green cardamom 1 clove a pinch of salt 12 cup 30 g vermicelli noodles broken into 4 to 5 inch pieces use Thai Rice vermicelli 2 cups 500 ml almond milk or other non dairy milk 2 to 3 tablespoons sugar or to taste a drop of vanilla extract 1 to 2 tablespoon 1 or 2 tablespoons ground raw cashew optionalFor variation use 6 saffron strands or 12 tsp rose water instead of vanillaMethodHeat oil in a pan over medium heat When hot add cashews and cook until lightly golden on some edges 1 to 2 minutes Add raisins and cook until they puff up Remove the cashews and raisins and keep asideIn the same pan add cardamom cloves salt and vermicelli noodles and cook over medium heat until the noodles turn golden 4 to 7 minutes depending on the noodles used Rice vermicelli takes longer to roast Stir occasionally to avoid burningAdd almond milk and bring to a boilAdd sugar vanilla and mix in Reduce heat to lowmedium and continue to cook until the noodles are cooked through 5 to 7 minutes Taste and adjust sweetFold in half of the cashews and raisins If the pudding is not thick add ground cashew and mix in Continue to cook for another 3 to 4 minutes or until desired consistency The Pudding will thicken more once coolGarnish with the remaining cashews and raisins Chill discard the clove and serveColourful SeviyanThere s another kind of Seviyan Kheer which is popular in the subcontinent It s called Colourful SeviyanIngredients 1 cup Seviyan Vermicelli 2 glasses Milk 3 tbsp Powdered Sugar Small Cardamon Dates 3 tbsp Fresh Cream Chopped Almonds 2 tbsp Custard Powder VanillaMethodFirst take a pot and add milk in itAdd small cardamon sugar and bring to boil itAfter boiling milk then add Seviyan Vermicelli in this milkCook for 5 minutes on the medium heatAdd Dates cutting into two piecesTake two tbsp of custard powder to add milk and dissolves in this milkAdd this custard mixture in the Seviyan but add very graduallyAdd fresh cream and mix well and turn off the flamePour it into a serving bowl and garnish it with chopped almondsWish everyone a delicious Eid this year with these mouthwatering Seviyan ANI