PRENATAL DEPRESSION MAY LEAD TO HEART PROBLEMS AFTER CHILDBIRTH STUDY

New York Women who experienced depression during pregnancy are more likely to be diagnosed with cardiovascular disease within two years after giving birth according to a study of more than 100000 people in the US The most significant association was between depression and ischemic heart disease with individuals with depression having an 83 per cent higher risk of developing the condition than those without a depression diagnosisPeople with prenatal depression also had a 60 per cent higher risk of arrhythmiacardiac arrest a 61 per cent higher risk of cardiomyopathy and a 32 per cent higher risk of new high blood pressure diagnosis The increased risk of cardiovascular disease was found even among individuals without high blood pressure during pregnancy showed the findings published in the Journal of the American Heart AssociationAmong those without high blood pressure during pregnancy preeclampsia or gestational hypertension but prenatal depression the risk for arrhythmiacardiac arrest was 85 per cent followed by ischemic heart disease 84 per cent stroke 42 per cent cardiomyopathy 53 per cent and new high blood pressure diagnosis 43 per centAlso read Diet high in fruit vegetables associated with lower miscarriage risk finds studyWhile previous research has found that about 20 per cent of individuals experience depression during pregnancy little has been done on prenatal depression as a specific risk factor for cardiovascular disease We need to use pregnancy as a window to future health said lead study author Christina M AckermanBanks Assistant Professor of obstetrics and gynaecologymaternal foetal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children s Hospital in Houston Complications during pregnancy including prenatal depression impact longterm cardiovascular health The postpartum period provides an opportunity to counsel and screen people for cardiovascular disease in order to prevent these outcomes she added The team analysed data from over 100000 individuals who gave birth in the US between 2007 and 2019 Additional pregnancyrelated factors contributing to the development of cardiovascular disease may include chronic inflammation and increased stressrelated hormones the team noted I recommend that anyone diagnosed with prenatal depression be aware of the implications on their longterm cardiovascular health take steps to screen for other risk factors and consult with their primary care doctor in order to implement prevention strategies for cardiovascular disease AckermanBanks said They should also be screened for Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol and implement an exercise regimen healthy diet and quit smoking IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed