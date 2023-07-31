PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE DURING BREASTFEEDING TO AVOID COMMON PROBLEMS IN LACTATING MOTHERS

Hyderabad: Giving birth to a child is a complex process and it is also considered the birth of a woman. The birth of a child is a joyous occasion for the mother, but from the birth of the child to the initial years, its upbringing is quite a task. The mother has to take many precautions, especially for first-time mothers. Many mothers face breastfeeding challenges but with the right guidance, one can overcome the challenges.

It is important to take precautions during breastfeeding

Renuka Bharti, a mother of two children, one aged five months and the other two-and-a-half years, had to face some breastfeeding complications after her first delivery, due to which not only she but also her son had to face some health problems. She says that at that time she had a lot of pain not only in the nipple but also in the breasts. Later, she came to know that there were lumps of milk in her breast which had also caught an infection. Its effect was visible not only on her health but also on his son's health. She says that taking lessons from her first experience, she took care of all the precautions related to breastfeeding after the birth of her second child.

On the other hand, Shraddha Parikh, a mother of two-year-old Utkarsh, says that in the beginning, she had to face many difficulties in breastfeeding her son. For example, after feeding, there was a lot of pain in her nipples. After some time, she started having cracks in her nipples. Actually, lactating women face problems like fatigue or excessive sleepiness. Shraddha did not take much care of herself and her position while nursing Utkarsh. In such a situation, when the problem started increasing, she confided in her mother. She not only taught Shraddha about the correct position for feeding but also told her not to allow milk to collect in the breasts. If the child is not able to drink the whole milk, then one should take out the rest of the milk by pressing the breasts or with the help of a pump. Shraddha shared that after following her mother's advice her problems related to breastfeeding reduced to a great extent.

Other problems related to breastfeeding

Not only Renuka or Shraddha, but many new mothers have to face different problems due to lack of proper knowledge about breastfeeding. Dr. Sangeeta Verma, gynaecologist at Vibha Maternity Clinic, says that it is very important to train mothers to breastfeed properly after the birth of the child. Usually, doctors and nurses present in hospitals after the birth of a child give brief information about how to breastfeed. However, detailed information is required on the topic to help mothers feed their kids.

She says that some problems are commonly seen in lactating women, such as nipple pain, development of cracks, flattening or inverted nipples, blisters, swelling, breast pain, breast heaviness, milk lumps, less or more milk production, milk leakage and mastitis (breast infection) etc. At the same time, due to mastitis or some other reasons, there can also be problems like infection in the breasts, in which there can be problems like pain and swelling in the breasts along with fever or flu-like symptoms.

Pediatrician Dr. Sudha M. Roy of Care Clinic, Bengaluru, says that sometimes problems related to breastfeeding in the mother also affect the right amount of milk for the child. If the woman is having such problems before the child is six months old and she is not able to breastfeed the child in the required quantity due to these or other reasons, then the health of the child can also be affected. At the same time, due to any kind of infection in the breasts, the health of the child can also be affected.

How to avoid breastfeeding problems

Dr. Sangeeta Verma says that it is very important that before the birth of the child and soon after the delivery, the woman should be informed about the correct position and other necessary precautions for feeding milk. Some tips on breastfeeding are given below.

The baby should always be fed while sitting in a comfortable position. Keep in mind that when the baby is drinking milk, its nose should not be covered. In order to avoid that, the baby can be breastfed by keeping the nipple between two fingers in the beginning.

Generally, women have difficulty in sitting straight and bending over while breastfeeding after delivery. In this case, nursing pillow or breastfeeding pillow can be very helpful. This not only makes it easier for the mother to breastfeed but can also provide comfort to the mother.

Clean the nipple before and after feeding.

Always keep the nipple clean and dry.

Do not use any harsh soaps and creams on the nipples.

Apply cream or olive oil containing lanolin on cracked nipples or apply breast milk on the nipple and let it dry as it contains other nutrients including vitamin E as well as anti-inflammatory properties.

Mild pain in the breasts can be relieved by cold or hot massage of the breasts. But if the pain starts increasing and fever is felt along with a pain or a lump, then one should consult a doctor.

Mothers should include nutritious diet in her regular meals.

Tips for Working Moms

Dr. Sudha explains that it is sometimes more difficult for working women to breastfeed their children. Although at present, maternity leave is available in most government and private offices, but its duration may vary. Due to time constraints, milk can also be stored for a limited period by extracting it with a breast pump or by pressing the breasts so that the nutrition of the child is not affected. This milk can be kept in fridge or any clean place, but it is to be kept in mind that this milk should not be heated directly on gas or in a microwave as it may destroy the nutritious elements of milk. Breast milk storage bags are now available in the market to store this milk. Mothers can collect their milk in these bags and can easily feed the baby with this bag when needed.

Apart from this, many lactating women also have the problem of continuous leakage of milk from the breasts. It sometimes becomes a cause of trouble or shame in the office or outside. In this case, breast pads are very helpful. These pads have to be placed over the breasts and in the cups of the bra. They keep absorbing the milk and do not let your clothes get wet or get stained.

Dr. Sudha says that if breast pump or breast pads are being used then it is very important that special care should be taken about their cleanliness so that there is no risk of infection or any other problem. She says that the breast pump should be thoroughly cleaned with hot water before and after use. At the same time, if cotton pads are being used, then they should be changed when the pad gets wet, because wet pads can cause skin infection.

Also read: World ORS Day 2023: Simple Oral Rehydration Solutions Saving Lives of Many