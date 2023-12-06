Hyderabad: In today's fast-paced world, the most valuable gift parents can give their children is time. Yes. It is. Yet, the pressures of work, constant smartphone use, and the lack of communication between spouses are taking a toll on family dynamics, leaving children vulnerable to unspoken challenges. Establishing open lines of communication is key to understanding and supporting our children.

Developing understanding, trust, and friendship between parents and children creates a vital support system, preventing children from straying off course. With a dash of patience, empathy, and concerted effort, parents can strengthen their connection with their children. Regardless of how busy life gets, allocating dedicated time for your children each day is essential.

Recognising the significance of schooling in a child's life is crucial. Parents can actively engage with their children by asking thoughtful questions about their school day. Here are some posers to consider:

Encourage their enthusiasm for games- "Did you have time to play at school today, or do you wish you had more playtime?" Let children share their school experiences as captivating stories- "Tell me about a funny incident at school today." Learn about their passions and interests to provide encouragement- "What activities do you enjoy the most in school?" Understand their struggles and offer support where needed- "What was the most challenging thing you faced at school?" Boost their self-respect and confidence by acknowledging their achievements- "Were you praised for anything in school today?" Encourage positive behaviour and guide them towards kindness- "Did you do any good deeds at school?" Learn about their preferences and eating habits to stay connected with their daily experiences- "Did you like today's lunch? Did you eat anything else?" Explore their social interactions and gain insights into their friendships- "Have you made any new friends at school?"

By incorporating these questions into daily conversations, parents can not only stay informed about their child's school life but also strengthen the parent-child relationship, ensuring a supportive and nurturing environment for their development.