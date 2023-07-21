Nutritious snack ideas for your perfect movie night
Published: 4 hours ago
Hyderabad: For a perfect movie night, you'll want delicious snacks. But typical snacks usually are often high in calories while lacking essential nutrients. A movie night with healthy snacks is a great way to enjoy your free time while maintaining a balanced diet. Here are some ideas for delicious and healthy snacks to enjoy during your perfect showtime:
Homemade Popcorn:
Pop your popcorn at home using a hot air popper or on the stovetop with a small amount of healthier oil like olive oil. Season it with your favourite herbs and spices instead of unhealthy toppings.
Fresh Fruits:
Prepare individual fruit cups with a mix of seasonal fruits. They are a refreshing and guilt-free option to enjoy during the movie. You can always be creative by adding ice cream and nuts to it.
Hummus with Vegetables:
Enjoy hummus with veggie sticks, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, bell pepper strips, or celery. Hummus is a good source of protein and healthy fats.
Mixed Nuts:
Prepare a mixture of nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashews. Nuts are rich in healthy fats, protein, and various nutrients.
Dark Chocolates:
A small amount of dark chocolate can satisfy your sweet cravings. It contains antioxidants and may offer some health benefits. It also has less sugar than typical candies. (ANI)