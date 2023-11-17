Hyderabad: Menstruation is an unavoidable part in a girl's life and it can often be accompanied by distressing symptoms such as stress, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, excessive bleeding, abdominal pain, and intense emotional experiences. That's why, every girl must follow a balanced diet to overcome these problems.

Here is a list of a few balanced diets.

Leafy green vegetables: A dietary addition rich in minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc holds the potential to reduce menstrual pain while effectively managing anaemia. The presence of magnesium in leafy greens supports calming the brain, providing relief during this phase.

Bananas: Considered a quick energy booster for a lethargic body, bananas come packed with potassium, which assists in maintaining the stomach's water reserves, thereby preventing dehydration. Additionally, tryptophan, found in bananas, triggers the release of serotonin, offering a soothing effect on the brain.

Dark chocolate: The hormonal changes during menstruation, involving a decrease in progesterone and an increase in estrogen, often lead to lowered sugar levels in the stomach, resulting in lethargy and heightened cravings for sweets. Consumption of dark chocolate during this time will surely help you to cheer up your mood.

Yogurt: Despite being an overlooked choice during menstruation, nutritionists advocate yogurt as a superfood. Its calcium content contributes to reducing abdominal pain and effectively managing mood swings, enhancing overall wellbeing during the cycle.

Health professionals emphasise the significance of these dietary choices in addressing the physical and emotional challenges experienced during menstruation. Integrating these foods into one's diet can potentially reduce discomfort and enhance the overall menstrual experience.