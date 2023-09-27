Hyderabad: The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled comprehensive cholera statistics for 2022, revealing a dramatic escalation in the global cholera crisis. Other than the statistics of the world presented by the WHO, the condition of cholera in India is also alarming.

Cholera cases reported to WHO in 2022 were doubled compared to 2021, underscoring a concerning surge in the disease. A total of 44 countries reported cholera cases in 2022, marking a 25% increase from the previous year.

Cholera in specific countries: Not only were there more outbreaks, but the outbreaks were larger. Seven countries –Afghanistan, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Nigeria, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic–have each reported over 10,000 suspected and confirmed cases. The larger the outbreak, the harder it typically is to control.

What is Cholera? Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water with faeces containing the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It is closely linked to the lack of adequate safe water and sanitation, due to underdevelopment, poverty and conflict. Climate change too is playing a role in this upsurge as extreme climate events like floods, droughts and cyclones trigger new outbreaks and worsen existing ones.

Cholera in India: India has grappled with recurrent cholera outbreaks. Surveillance data indicates a persistent rise in reported cases over the years. From 1997 to 2006, 68 outbreaks of cholera were reported, while the reported outbreaks rose to 559 between 2009 and 2017.

Current world data for 2023 confirms that the global cholera upsurge is still ongoing, with 24 countries actively battling outbreaks. The surge in cases has strained the demand for cholera materials, posing a considerable challenge for disease control efforts on a global scale.