NEGLIGENCE IN TREATING FOOD POISONING CAN TURN OUT TO BE FATAL

Hyderabad The cases of foodborne illness and digestive problems mostly increase during summer One of which is also food poisoning Food poisoning usually occurs due to excessive heat eating or drinking contaminated food or juice kept outside in the open and eating food contaminated by bacteria and other insects moths or fliesmosquitoes aroundDr Sukhbir Singh a physician from Chandigarh says that a contaminated diet and unhygienic conditions are usually responsible for food poisoning or other foodborne illness He explains that it is not that such problems are not experienced during other seasons Food poisoning cases are seen in every season but germs bacteria or parasites become more active in the summer season and due to this the food gets spoiled or contaminated quickly At the same time insects like flies mosquitoes or cockroaches etc become more troubling in this season and they also contaminate the food In such situations the consumption of contaminated food sometimes becomes the cause of problems like food poisoningHe explains that food poisoning is a type of stomach infection for which Staphylococcus E Coli Salmonella Listeria Clostridium etc caused by many viruses or bacteria are responsible In most cases food poisoning is also attributed to the excessive production of a toxin called botulism in the body which is made in our body by the consumption of bacteria or virusborne food or food containing toxic elements Botulism is also considered the most common type of food poisoningAt the same time people whose digestive system is weak also often have this problem In this condition it usually gets cured automatically by taking some precautions Dr Sukhbir explains that sometimes weak immunity is also responsible for this type of disease If the body s immunity is strong then in most cases either the bacteria or virus reaching the body due to diet does not show much effect on the digestive system or other systems of the body Whereas even if such a problem occurs the patient does not have to face its more serious effectsAlso read Summer drinks to beat the heatHe explains that generally unhealthy diet unhealthy lifestyle and negligence in cleanliness are responsible for problems like food poisoning Some of the reasons which are generally considered to be mainly responsible for this are as followsEating contaminated undercooked or stale foodUsing unclean or contaminated water for cooking Not washing vegetables properly with clean water before cooking or eating fruitsConsuming spoiled dairy products like stale curd stale milk etcNot washing meats properly before cooking them or undercooking themNot covering food items properlyNot taking care of necessary hygiene in the kitchen while cooking eating and where food is eatenConsuming food from roadside carts or places where food items are not covered where there is a lot of dust and dirt and where there are more flies and other insectsDrinking juice or any beverage from an unhygienic placeNot washing hands properly before preparing food or eating anything etcHe says that abdominal pain vomiting and diarrhoea are considered the most common symptoms of food poisoning But apart from these there are some symptoms that can be noticed when this problem occurs which are as followsIndigestion with severe abdominal pain or crampingChills and low or high feverFeeling very tired and weakBlood in stoolHeadachesDry mouthDehydrationDecreased or no urination etcDr Sukhbir explains that to avoid food poisoning or any other type of food illness it is necessary to take care of some things related to diet and hygiene Some of these are as followsWash hands thoroughly with soap before preparing and eating foodMake sure that all vegetables are thoroughly washed before cooking and fruits should also be washed well before consumption Fruits like mango apple watermelon melon grapes and papaya must be soaked in water for some time before eatingThe kitchen should be clean and there should be no cockroaches and flies aroundFood should be well cookedAlways keep food in a clean container And never leave food uncovered on the kitchen tableWhether at home or outside do not eat stale food or food that has been kept in the open for a long time and has passed its expiry dateIf there are pets in the house then take more care of cleanliness and hygieneConsume water fresh juice buttermilk coconut water and decaffeinated tea as much as possible during the summer season If you are going to a shop to drink juice or shakes then make sure the place is cleanAs far as possible eat only fresh light and digestible homemade food in your regular dietDr Sukhbir explains that sometimes negligence or not getting timely treatment can cause serious conditions for patients with food poisoning Food poisoning can become a serious problem especially for the elderly children pregnant women and people whose immune systems are weak This is why it is very important that on seeing its common symptoms a doctor should be consulted immediately Along with the treatment the diet and other necessary precautions prescribed by the doctor should be adopted