Hyderabad: National Walking Day is observed around the world to raise awareness about walking. Walking has been proven to have not just physical, but also mental benefits, and that is why everyone, whether young or old, should walk for at least 20 minutes a day.

National Waking Day is observed on the first Wednesday in the month of April every year and was established by the American Heart Association in 2007. In the year 2023, this day is being observed on April 5th. It aims to raise awareness about staying healthy through physical activity. Here are a few benefits of walking for at least 20 minutes every day.

According to a report, spending at least four hours a week walking, reduces the risk of many diseases including heart attack. The number of heart patients in India is steadily increasing, therefore now would be a great time to include walking in your routine to give your body some physical activity. According to the report, good walking habits reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart problems.

According to doctors and experts, daily walkers keep their blood pressure levels under control, in fact, walking begins to reduce the levels of clogged fat in the veins, allowing proper blood flow, which further prevents blood pressure problems. Walking for a few minutes daily makes your body feel active and refreshed and your mind engaged. Apparently, people who cannot follow heavy workouts or gym routines should get used to walking slowly. Besides making the body feel fit, it also benefits the skin.