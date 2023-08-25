National Eye Donation Fortnight: Debunking myths related to eye donation
National Eye Donation Fortnight 2023, spanning August 25 to September 8, is observed with an aim to debunk myths and fears surrounding eye donation, also known as 'Mahadan,' a noble act that grants sight to the blind. However, social and religious traditions hinder the spread of eye donation. On the other hand, those who want to do so, they are not able to donate eyes due to lack of necessary information related to it's transplant.
The goal of the fortnight is to raise awareness about eye donation, debunking prevalent misconceptions, and motivating posthumous eye donation. This initiative seeks to address the shortage of donors and provide the necessary knowledge about the eye transplant process.
This annual event was inaugurated in 1985 by the Government of India's Ministry of Health to address the dearth of eye donors in the country. Throughout this fortnight, a range of awareness campaigns, conferences, seminars, and educational efforts are undertaken to disseminate information about eye donation, alleviate doubts, and elucidate the process of eye transplantation.
Debunking myths related to eye donation
- I have weak eyesight, so I cannot donate my eyes- Weak eyesight will fortunately not be a barrier in the process of eye donation. People who wear spectacles or lenses for either short or long-sightedness or even those who have gotten their eyes operated can donate their eyes. It includes people of any age, blood group, gender, etc.
- Future blindness belief- Another misconception is the belief that donating one's eyes in this life leads to blindness in the next. In reality, eye donation is an act of charity that can bring blessings, not negative consequences.
- Eye donation will disfigure my face- A prevalent myth surrounding eye donation is the fear of facial disfigurement due to the removal of the eyes. Eye donation primarily involves the cornea rather than the entire eye. However, in certain cases, a prosthetic may be placed. Hence, it will not leave a hole in the place of eye sockets.
- I cannot donate my eyes if I don’t pledge for it- False. Even if one has not pledged for their eye donation when they were alive, a family member can volunteer for the deceased person’s eyes to be donated.
- Doctors' commitment to saving lives- Medical professionals are dedicated to preserving patients' lives, and eye donation is considered only after death.
- Family of the owner will be charged- This is another misconception. There is no money charged for the donation of the eyes of the deceased person. It is a charitable service.
- Doctors will get the money if I donate my eyes- No. buying or selling of a person’s eyes or any other organs is a crime and a punishable offense. There is no money involved in the donation process.
- Eye donation is a lengthy procedure- The misconception that eye donation is time-consuming is incorrect. The entire process usually takes just 15 to 20 minutes.