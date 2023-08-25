National Eye Donation Fortnight 2023, spanning August 25 to September 8, is observed with an aim to debunk myths and fears surrounding eye donation, also known as 'Mahadan,' a noble act that grants sight to the blind. However, social and religious traditions hinder the spread of eye donation. On the other hand, those who want to do so, they are not able to donate eyes due to lack of necessary information related to it's transplant.

The goal of the fortnight is to raise awareness about eye donation, debunking prevalent misconceptions, and motivating posthumous eye donation. This initiative seeks to address the shortage of donors and provide the necessary knowledge about the eye transplant process.

This annual event was inaugurated in 1985 by the Government of India's Ministry of Health to address the dearth of eye donors in the country. Throughout this fortnight, a range of awareness campaigns, conferences, seminars, and educational efforts are undertaken to disseminate information about eye donation, alleviate doubts, and elucidate the process of eye transplantation.

Debunking myths related to eye donation