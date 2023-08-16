Hyderabad: Meniere's disease, a disorder impacting the inner ear, has emerged as a chronic health concern, characterized by increased inner ear pressure or blockages. This condition triggers a range of issues for those afflicted, extending beyond hearing impairments and ear ringing to encompass unsettling symptoms such as vertigo and dizziness.

The effects of Meniere's disease are not confined solely to auditory difficulties, it can also ripple through nerve connections linked to the brain, eyes, and other related systems.

Causes and Symptoms:

Dr Sukhbir Singh, a distinguished specialist in ear, nose, and throat disorders from Chandigarh, says, "Meniere's disease, also referred to as endo-lymphatic hydrops, is caused by an excessive increase in the amount of liquid "endolymph" found in the inner ear. It is a chronic disease and its complete treatment is usually not possible."

Factors responsible for Meniere's disease are multifaceted, including trauma, viral infections, weak immunity, autoimmune disorders, ear obstructions, abnormal ear structures, and hereditary components. This disorder predominantly affects individuals aged 30 to 60.

While talking about the symptoms, Dr Sukhbir Singh says that in the initial stage of this disorder, usually, the sufferer starts having sudden dizziness or vertigo along with the feeling of ear fullness or pressure in the ear. In this condition, the episode of vertigo can last from 20 minutes to a few hours. At the same time, in this condition, along with the problem of tinnitus or ringing in the ears, the victims also sometimes have problems like hearing problems, which can be more or less according to the severity of the problem.

As the disease takes a severe turn, hearing capability diminishes, and sensitivity to sound may heighten, leading to complications like hyperacusis. Apart from this, if the severity of the problem increases, the balance of the victim may become unstable, that is, he may suddenly fall without any reason, although this is a relatively uncommon occurrence.

Patients may additionally experience symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, and excessive sweating. While typically affecting a single ear, there are instances where both ears become involved.

Cure and Diagnosis:

According to Dr Sukhbir, depending on the severity of the symptoms and effects, several tests are done to check the hearing ability, to check the severity of tinnitus and to check for vertigo and body balance problems to check for Meniere's disease. These tests encompass ECOCHG, audiometry, videonystagmography, electrocochleography, and posturography, as well as blood tests, CT scans, and MRI scans.

Management of the disorder plays an important role in the treatment of Meniere's disease, as complete elimination is elusive. To control its symptoms, it is necessary to control the production of endolymph. For this, the patients are advised to alter their diets, abstaining from caffeine, salt, alcohol, chocolate, and MSG, while receiving essential injections and medications. Moreover, specialized therapies and balance training may be recommended to enhance equilibrium and reduce symptoms. Hearing aids or devices could be employed for those experiencing profound hearing loss, while surgical interventions may be explored if relief remains elusive.

Precautions:

Dr Sukhbir suggests some key precautions to tackle the chronic disease. They are: