MEASURES TO PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN FROM DENGUE

Hyderabad: Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that typically spreads during the monsoon season in India. Protecting children involves taking preventive measures. Here are some essential steps to protect your children from Dengue:

Remove mosquito breeding sites:

Remove mosquito breeding sites

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so make sure there is none near your home. Inspect and empty water containers such as flower pots, buckets, old tyres, and other objects that can store water on a regular basis. Mosquitoes are drawn to waste and dirt, so keep your living space clean and clutter-free.

Use mosquito repellent:

Use mosquito repellent

On exposed skin and clothes, use an age-appropriate insect repellent. Use child-safe repellents and follow the recommendations on the packaging.

Dengue awareness:

Dengue awareness

Encourage your community to pursue mosquito-reduction measures, such as organising regular waste collection and cleaning public locations. Keep up to date on Dengue fever by contacting local health officials and supporting Dengue awareness programmes that disseminate information on prevention and control.

Mosquito nets:

Mosquito nets

Use mosquito nets over their beds or cribs while sleeping to prevent mosquito bites. Keep windows and doors screened to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Clothing for protection:

Clothing for protection

When children are outdoors, dress them in long-sleeved shirts, long trousers, socks and shoes, especially at dawn and night when mosquitoes are most active. (ANI)

Also read; Heart Transplant Day: Surge in Youth Heart Problems Prompts Global Transplant Concerns