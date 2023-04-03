Hyderabad: The moment you realise the weekend is over and Monday is coming up. Returning to work mode can be challenging, but kick-starting it in the right way and with the right motivation then you can give your week a perfect start.

Also read: Precautionary measures for summer skin care and hair care

Follow a morning ritual:

Follow a morning ritual

Those who immediately get out of bed to the bathroom and then head straight to their desk to get to work in the morning struggle with time management more than motivation. Those who are in a rush to go to work on time face low energy as they don’t follow the proper morning routine after waking up. Have an interesting breakfast, sip a coffee or tea or listen to a motivating podcast to have a happy morning.

Make a To-Do List:

Make a To-Do List

Just giving five minutes before bedtime to make a quick to-do list of things significantly accelerated the onset of sleep. It can be therapeutic for many individuals, and doing it at night before bed can help you organise your thoughts and feelings.

Don't skip breakfast:

Don't skip breakfast

It is undoubtedly the most significant meal of the day. Get your metabolism going and stop your stomach from growling all day at work. So eat something, whether it's a quick smoothie, filling oatmeal, or toast.

Have enough sleep:

Have enough sleep

It's essential that you get adequate sleep because not getting enough sleep can seriously affect your mood and level of productivity.

Do exercise:

Do exercise

Keeping moving your body. Indulge in some activities like walking, running, medication, breathing exercise and others.

Select your favourite outfit for Mondays:

Select your favourite outfit for Mondays

Wear your favourite attire on Mondays. Looking good will boost your confidence because how you feel and how you come across are correlated.

Listen to Music:

Listen to Music

Positive associations or powerful lyrics in music can instantly improve your mood. Hence, when driving, play your favourite music to avoid the dread of Monday from setting in.

Make midweek plans:

Make midweek plans

Plan fun activities with friends, romantic date evenings, or family time to help you get through the Monday blues. (ANI)