Hyderabad: International Youth Day, commemorated every year on August 12, is a day which marks a tribute to the young generation and recognises their contribution to community development, education and efforts in volunteering for different social initiatives. At the same time, the day also strives to find solutions to the difficulties that some young guns experience all over the world.

History: It was in the year 1999 when the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the World Conference of Ministers responsible for Youth's proposal to create an annual commemoration centred on the young generation, that the concept of International Youth Day came into being. However, the first International Youth Day was celebrated in 2000. Since the origin of this day, it has provided a forum for promoting young people's rights, amplifying their voices, mobilising the youth in politics, and managing resources to address global problems. It was established with the aim of encouraging dialogue and participation among youth regarding a spectrum of topics, spanning from social dynamics to economic policies. The event has gained momentum over time, with each year marked by a unique theme selected by the United Nations.

International Youth Day timeline

The theme for International Youth Day 2023: Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World

According to the United Nations, the world is embarking on a journey towards a more eco-friendly future. The shift towards an environmentally sustainable and climate-conscious global landscape is crucial not only to address the worldwide climate challenge but also for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The success of this transition towards a greener world heavily relies on cultivating green skills within the population. It encompasses "knowledge, competencies, values, and mindsets essential for thriving in, advancing, and supporting a sustainable and resource-efficient society.

These skills include technical expertise and acumen that empower the effective use of green technologies and procedures in professional environments. They also encompass cross-cutting skills that draw upon a diverse array of knowledge, values, and attitudes to facilitate environmentally responsible decisions in both work and personal life. Given their interdisciplinary nature, the essence of green skills is occasionally encapsulated, either in part or entirely, through related terms like 'future-oriented skills' and "skills for environmentally friendly jobs." While green skills are applicable to individuals of all ages, they hold particular significance for younger generations, as they can contribute to the green transition over an extended duration.

On this International Youth Day, as we celebrate the progress made in empowering and understanding the aspirations of our youth, it is clear that their perspectives and priorities continue to shape a dynamic and ever-evolving global landscape.