INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023 YOGA FOR VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBAKAM

Hyderabad: International Yoga Day was established on June 21, in the year 2015, with the idea to promote awareness of the enduring benefits of the ancient practice. International Yoga Day serves the primary objective of raising awareness around Yoga and promoting it as a regular practice for mental and physical well-being. Observing this day on a global scale sheds light on promoting the importance of psychological and physical wellness.

While addressing the 69th session of the UN General Assembly in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of dedicating a day to Yoga. With the unanimous agreement of all 193 UN member states, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations decided to observe International Yoga Day on June 21. The first International Yoga Day was observed in the year 2015 on June 21.

In the year 2023, International Yoga Day marks the 9th year since its establishment and is being observed around the theme "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which signifies India's aspiration of "One Earth, One Family". A Yoga session will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters for the first time on June 21 in 2023.

International Yoga Day honours the ancient practice of Yoga which originated in India and promotes reducing stress and anxiety through physical relaxation. The day helps promote the habit of practising meditation regularly to cultivate self-awareness and mental clarity, which are considered essential elements to manifest a stress-free environment.