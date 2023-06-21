INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023 ASANAS TO PRACTICE AT HOME

Hyderabad: International Yoga Day is an annual event observed on June 21 around the world. It provides a platform for individuals from many cultures and communities to unite in their appreciation and practice of yoga. This day offers a chance to spread awareness of yoga's mental, physical, and spiritual benefits through various programmes. These programmes include yoga classes, workshops, talks, and cultural performances.

Yoga is beneficial for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It boosts flexibility, strength, and balance. Asanas (postures) in yoga increase joint mobility, muscular tone, and general body strength. It also helps with posture and alignment. Yoga practice regularly can help you sleep better. It encourages positive thinking, reduces stress, and promotes heightened self-awareness. Here are five yoga asanas that you can practise at home to live a healthier and more pleasant life:

Sukhasana:

Sukhasana

Sukhasana, also known as the easy pose or the "pose of comfort," is a seated posture in yoga. Its simple cross-legged pose provides a stable and relaxed platform for meditation, breathing exercises, and light stretching. It can help calm the mind, ease lower back and tightness, and improve overall posture.

Anulom Vilom:

Anulom Vilom

Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing) helps balance the body's energy flow. By practising this regularly, you can improve breathing efficiency, increase oxygen intake, and remove toxin energy from the body. It also encourages a state of relaxation, mental clarity, and focus. It can be particularly beneficial for individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma.

Balasana:

Balasana

Balasana a.k.a Child's Pose, is a gentle resting pose that provides numerous benefits for both body and mind. By sitting back on the heels with the knees wide apart, Balasana stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles. It helps to release tightness in these areas, especially after prolonged periods of sitting or physical activity. It can be practised at any time during a yoga session to pause, recharge, and regain energy.

Bhujangasana:

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana, a cobra pose, is an excellent pose for improving the flexibility and strength of the spine. It is a reclined backbend pose that strengthens and stretches the muscles in your spine and increases blood flow, especially to the reproductive organs and spinal area. It helps you to connect with your breath, body, and the sensations experienced during the pose. Practising Bhujangasana with proper alignment and keeping your body's limitations in mind is important.

Shavasana:

Shavasana

This yoga asana is deeply relaxing and rejuvenating. It involves lying flat on your back, arms relaxed at your sides, palms facing up, and legs comfortably spread apart. This asana aims to achieve complete relaxation, both physically and mentally, and to reduce stress, anxiety, and tiredness in the body. The goal is for the practitioner to fully release and surrender, for that allow yourself ample time for Shavasana. Have a relaxing yoga day this year. (With Agency Inputs)