Hyderabad: Stuttering, known as stammering or childhood-onset fluency disorder in medical terms, is a speech impediment that affects countless individuals worldwide. This condition, marked by recurring challenges in the fluidity and rhythm of speech, often leaves those who stutter fully aware of what they wish to express but struggling to do so.

Origin of International Stuttering Awareness Day- The significance of International Stuttering Awareness Day (ISAD) can be traced back to the proactive efforts of the International Stuttering Association (ISA). In 1995, a conference was held in Linköping, Sweden, where the ISA proposed for a day on awareness regarding stuttering. The proposal gained momentum in 1997 at the International Fluency Association (IFA) conference when Michael Sugarman, co-founder of the National Stuttering Project, passionately advocated for global stuttering awareness.

In 1998, this vision became a reality as the European League of Stuttering Associations, the International Fluency Association, and the ISA collaboratively declared October 22 as Stuttering Awareness Day.

International Stuttering Association- The International Stuttering Association (ISA), founded in 1995, is a non-profit, international umbrella association, mainly composed of national self-help organizations for individuals who stutter. The ISA's core mission is to ensure that the voices of those who stutter are heard on an international stage.

ISA Vision: A world that comprehends stuttering.

ISA Mission: To enhance the conditions of all individuals affected by stuttering in all nations by promoting self-help approaches and therapies, fostering the self-help movement worldwide, facilitating communication among people who stutter, their parents, therapists, and researchers, educating the general public about stuttering, and encouraging cooperation between national and international stuttering organizations.

Theme for 2023- The theme for International Stuttering Awareness Day 2023, as set by the ISAD Online Conference Team, is "One Size Does NOT Fit All."

Risk factors and complications of stuttering-

Males are much more likely to stutter than females are. Factors that increase the risk of stuttering include:

Children who have developmental delays or other speech problems may be more likely to stutter.

Having relatives who stutter.

Stress. Stress in the family, high parental expectations or other types of pressure can worsen existing stuttering.

Stuttering can lead to-

Problems communicating with others

Being anxious about speaking

Not speaking or avoiding situations that require speaking

Loss of social, school, or work participation and success

Being bullied or teased

Low self-esteem

“I may be deprived of eloquence, but my mind can never be dumb" – Michael Bassey Johnson.