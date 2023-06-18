INTERNATIONAL PANIC DAY 2023 EMBRACING SERENITY DURING TURBULENT TIMES

Hyderabad: We all feel nervous and anxious at some point in our lives. Panic is a very unpleasant feeling that can have painful and frightening consequences. To create awareness about such panic situations, help people get rid of anxiety and highlight the benefits of staying calm, International Panic Day is observed on June 18.

International Panic Day aims to raise awareness about unexpected panic episodes in people. It provides people with a reason to reflect upon themselves, and try and take some time off from their busy schedules to introspect. International Panic Day was made-up to make people realise how stressful their lives have become. The title itself confuses people, but the day is meant to have some fun and try to enjoy life to the fullest, one day at a time.

A panic attack is a mental state in which the sufferer starts to get afraid due to some trigger from the surroundings. Due to this, various systems of their body get disturbed and the patient feels that their body might be suffering from various diseases, but in reality, it is the opposite. Panic attacks usually occur in situations where a person is fearful and over-anxious, which makes them feel helpless. Consulting a doctor is essential if the following conditions occur regularly:

Difficulty in breathing.

Profuse salivation.

Headaches.

Body tremors.

Frequently upset stomach.

Dizziness.

A constant fear of death.

Difficulty in accepting some facts.

Memory loss.

Below are some of the tips which you can practise to stay calm after suffering from a panic attack;