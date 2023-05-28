INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ACTION FOR WOMENS HEALTH 2023 CREATING AWARENESS REGARDING WOMENS SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH AND RIGHTS

Hyderabad: In many parts of the world, women's opinion, their wishes or their care regarding sexual and reproductive decisions are not given much priority or attention. In this era of globalization, there are many types of awareness campaigns or social media campaigns being run all over the world regarding laws and rights for women, but the sad reality is that many women are still not aware of their Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, or women aren't enabled to be vocal due to issues such as religion, social conventions, gender inequality, etc.

To spread awareness, educate and motivate women around the world about the rights related to sexual and reproductive health and the human rights related to them, to understand the gender and social inequalities prevailing in almost all societies and to raise their voices against it “International Day for Women's Health” is observed every year on May 28. In the year 2023, this day will be observed around the theme “Our Voice, Our Action, Our Demand, Uphold Women's Health and Rights Now”.

The decision to observe this day every year was first made in 1987 by the Latin American and Caribbean Women's Health Network and the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights at an event in Costa Rica by members of the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights. Since then every year May 28 has been observed globally as International Day for Women's Health. In the year 1999, the government of South Africa started observing this day officially. Currently, many types of programmes to spread awareness, and social media campaigns are organized on account of this event around the globe.

Whether it is related to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (abortion, pre and post-natal care, sexually transmitted infections and diseases, etc.), or whether it is related to Human Rights such as social discrimination, domestic violence, social order, gender inequality or general health care, generally people especially women are not very vocal about these issues. One of the biggest reasons for people's ignorance about the rights of women-related issues is a lack of information.

The International Day of Action for Women's Health is an opportunity to educate people, especially women, about healthcare issues and related laws, such as their medical and healthcare rights, medical facilities, contraception, HIV or issues like protection from AIDS and legal abortion facilities etc. Apart from this, many events are organized to make women aware of their sexual life and reproductive rights, to support their freedom to take their own decisions regarding their reproductive health, and especially to make them aware of abortion laws.

The International Day of Action on Women's Health is an important occasion as it raises awareness and provides an opportunity for open dialogue on issues that are considered taboo or embarrassing in society. This day also helps to bring normalcy to discussions of the menstrual cycle, the ability to become pregnant, problems or violence in a sexual relationship, safe sex practices, sexually transmitted infections, chronic health problems (such as polycystic ovary syndrome), choice and use of contraceptives, unwanted pregnancy, their desire to have children, etc, which women usually hesitate from discussing.

International Women's Health Action Day allows everyone to do everything possible to make women aware of their sexual and reproductive health and other rights. Along with this, it also provides a platform to the people, especially women, where issues related to women's health and human rights can be discussed openly leaving aside all taboos.