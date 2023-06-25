INTERNATIONAL DAY IN SUPPORT OF VICTIMS OF TORTURE 2023 TORTURE CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY

Hyderabad: Torture violates human rights and can cause extreme pain and suffering. It is often used to threaten or punish people and cause long-term physical and mental health issues. To raise awareness of the plight of the persecuted and those who are oppressed, on December 12, 1997, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to observe 'International Day in Support of Victims of Torture' on June 26 across the globe.

The United Nations' International Day of Support for Victims of Torture is important to raise awareness about torture and help victims get the support they need. The purpose of this day is to eliminate torture, other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, support victims, and promote human rights.

Also read: World Autistic Pride Day 2023: Contributions of Autistic People at Work, in Arts and Policymaking

The day aims to provide torture victims with the help they need to recover and create a society free from torture. According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, torturers should not be allowed to get away with the crimes they have committed, and systems which enable torture should be dismantled or transformed.

A resolution declaring June 26 as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was passed on December 12, 1997, by the United Nations General Assembly. On June 26, 1998, the first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was observed. The United Nations called on all governments, stakeholders and members of the global community to stand up against the law and support the perpetrators of torture, and asked to take action against them.