INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST DRUG ABUSE AND ILLICIT TRAFFICKING 2023 STOP STIGMA AND DISCRIMINATION STRENGTHEN PREVENTION

Hyderabad: Youngsters have been falling prey to drugs due to various reasons, and the horrors of drugs have seeped their roots deep down into society, leading almost an entire generation towards destruction. To save people from the grips of drug addiction and abuse, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on June 21 every year around the globe.

Many young people and adolescents use drugs nowadays. Simply put, drug addiction among teenagers is on the rise. They have resorted to all kinds of drugs for this and are trapped in this mess due to the ignorance of society, which has had a profound impact on their health and careers. In the year 2023, this day is being observed around the theme "People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention".

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to make society drug-free on September 7, 1987. The resolution proposed the observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking every year to prevent the illegal use and trafficking of drugs. These drugs are being introduced to youngsters through illicit trafficking, therefore all countries unanimously adopted the resolution.

The main objective of this day is to prevent drug addiction and trafficking among adolescents for a better future for mankind. This day also provides a platform for discussing various addictions apart from drugs. India also has strict laws to prevent drugs and illegal trafficking. However, people need to be aware and cooperative. People around those addicted to drugs should take the initiative in helping the ones gripped in the arms of addiction.