HOW HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM DETECTS COVID

New York Researchers have found a human immune system tripwire that detects various viruses including SARSCov2 which cause Covid19 The study published in the journal PLOS Biology described a previously unknown inflammasome immune protein known as CARD8 Inflammasomes make up an intricate system of molecular sensors that our bodies use to sound an alarm when an infection occursHowever the mechanisms behind these sensors which initiate responses to threats such as invading pathogens and how they operate has been an area of intrigue for immunologists The study showed that CARD8 functions differently among various species and even varies between individuals in the human population The findings resulted from a series of experiments across human cell lines and an analysis of CARD8 genetic variation in mammalian species In a version of CARD8 we found that some humans have lost the ability to sense coronavirus infections based on a single genetic difference but have gained the ability to sense viruses in a different family the enteroviruses which includes rhinovirus common cold and poliovirus said Matt Daugherty Associate Professor in the Department of Molecular Biology at the University of Washington So that means it s an evolutionary tradeoff and CARD8 diversity in humans impacts which viruses can be sensed and which ones cannot The research team found that the bat version of CARD8 is not able to sense coronaviruses This could explain how coronaviruses are able to infect bats so easily and become a virus reservoir The findings provide evidence that CARD8 has evolved substantially across different species of mammals and individual humans Our findings establish CARD8 as a rapidly evolving polymorphic innate immune sensor of positivesense RNA viruses Daugherty said researchers have only found the tip of the iceberg in terms of the way immune sensors sound the alarm about pathogens and infection It s amazing to see this evolutionary balance of one virus to another going from sensing to not sensing it s mindblowing said Daugherty More studies are needed to thoroughly determine CARD8 s role in the severity of Covid19 infections and long Covid symptoms It is tempting to speculate that diminished CARD8 inflammasome activation may be a contributing factor to variation in Covid19 disease outcomes and more generally for other human pathogenic coronavirus and picornavirus infections the researchers said IANS