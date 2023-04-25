Hyderabad People are aware of the importance of consuming a nutritious diet especially while pregnant Our metabolism is drastically impacted by a highfat diet It can cause obesity diabetes chronic liver disease and in some cases even cancer In previous studies researchers have discovered that eating a highfat diet during pregnancy affects the baby s metabolism and taste preferences It is a common practice for both parents and kids to eat the same meals in most households To be precise mothers who eat a lot of fat will give their kids foods with highfat content A study published in the Scientific Reports which was conducted by researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University TMDU revealed the effects of highfat diets throughout pregnancy and early life on the offspringA rat model was used to examine the impact of exposing two generations a pregnant woman and a baby to a highfat diet and taste preferences Pregnant female rats or the ones who were nursing were given a highfat diet and a control group was given the typical diet After weaning the newborns who consumed a highfat diet during pregnancy continued to consume highfats and the ones that consumed standard diets during pregnancy continued with the standard diet respectivelyAlso read Cooking pollutes your home and increases your health risks but better ventilation will helpThe younger rats belonging to the highfat diet group gained more weight and consumed more energy than the ones from the standard diet groups Takashi Ono a senior author said that they wondered if the different diets had affected the taste preferences of the rats According to Ono it is wellestablished that taste impacts food intake If something tastes good the brain reward circuits are activated and you will likely eat more of itA test was conducted for the rats preference for the five basic tastes bitter sour sweet salty and umami with the help of a twobottle challenge where two bottles one with water and the other one with water with taste attached to the rat cage Rats exposed to a highfat diet during gestation preferred salty water In comparison to the standarddiet group these rats showed no specific preference for other tastes To understand the mechanisms that underlie this preference researchers investigated the levels of proteins involved in the perception of salty taste Saranya Serirukchutarungsee a lead author of the study explained that the protein and gene expression of AT1 increased in the taste buds of female offspring exposed to a highfat diet and this happened as early as three weeks after birth According to Saranya AT1 is known to be associated with a preference for salty taste and evidence suggests that it is likely that AT1 affects the salty taste preference by increasing sodium intake in taste bud cellsConsidering the strong links between poor diet and poor health is vital to better understanding the programming of offspring s eating behaviour and taste preferences The findings of this study might help provide a lead in further studies aimed at reducing the risk of developing obesity and dietlinked diseases such as cardiovascular diseases in offspring and subsequent generations With Agency Inputs