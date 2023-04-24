HEATWAVES DOS AND DONTS TIPS TO COOL YOURSELF THIS SUMMER

New Delhi A heatwave is a period of abnormally high temperatures more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the NorthWestern parts of India according to National Disaster Management Authority Heatwaves typically occur between March and June and in some rare cases even extend till JulyAs of now schools have been closed in Maharashtra Odisha and West Bengal due to heat wave conditions In northern states the temperature is soaring but there is respite due to Western disturbances from time to time Heat waves affect the Northern states of Uttar Pradesh Haryana Punjab and Rajasthan generally in the month of May and JuneWhile talking to ANI Senior Consultant Physician amp Endocrinologist from Madhukar Rainbow Children s Hospital Dr Sharwari Dabhade Dua said A steady rise in temperature and environmental changes has led to very hot and humid summers since past few years This rise is only getting worse with coming years Our body has the ability to maintain the temperature via dissipation of heat in the form of perspiration However extreme heat and humidity affect this acclimatisation leading to heat stroke Dr Dua added Certain preexisting conditions like high blood pressure heart failure obesity diabetes and kidney disease can cause a higher risk of heat stroke Children and old age people get affected more In such cases adequate hydration with electrolytes like sodium and proper air conditioning is advised to cool the body temperature Minor symptoms need to be watched before they get severe Immediate hospitalisation is advised in case of loss of consciousness chest pain decreased urination and severe fatigue Dr Dua further statedMeanwhile the Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar said These days the temperature is reaching near 40 degrees and when the temperature crosses or is near 40 degrees There is a lack of water in the body which is called dehydration It is important that we take as much liquid as possible like coconut water juice lassi and more water etc Whenever you are going out of the house these days keep a water bottle with you as well as keep your head covered while going in the sun And try not to stay in the Sun for too long as it can lead to dehydration Also it can cause problems like heat stroke and dizziness Dr Kumar further saidAlso read Add these cool food items to your summer diet Due to lack of water in the body sweating stops and there is a deficiency of sodium potassium etc in the body which affects our brain and heart the doctor added To minimise the impact during the heatwave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke you can take the following measuresAvoid going out in the sun especially between 1200 noon and 300 pmDrink sufficient water as often as possible even if not thirstyWear lightweight lightcoloured loose and porous cotton clothes Use protective goggles an umbrellahat shoes or chappals while going out in sunAvoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pmWhile travelling carry water with youAvoid alcohol tea coffee and carbonated soft drinks which dehydrate the bodyAvoid highprotein food and do not eat stale foodIf you work outside use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head neck face and limbsDo not leave children or pets in parked vehiclesIf you feel faint or ill see a doctor immediatelyUse ORS homemade drinks like lassi torani rice water lemon water buttermilk etc which help to rehydrate the bodyKeep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drinkKeep your home cool use curtains shutters or sunshades and open windows at nightUse fans damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequentlyThe extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions adversely affect people living in these regions as they cause physiological stress sometimes resulting in death according to National Disaster Management Authority The health impacts of heatwaves typically involve dehydration heat cramps heat exhaustion andor heat stroke The signs and symptoms are as followsHeat Cramps Ederna swelling and Syncope Fainting are generally accompanied by fever below 39 degrees CelciusHeat Exhaustion Fatigue weakness dizziness headache nausea vomiting muscle cramps and sweatingHeat Stoke Body temperatures of 40 degrees Celcius or more along with delirium seizures or coma This is a potentially fatal conditionHeatwave conditions can result in physiological strain which could even be fatal ANI