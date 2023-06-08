New Delhi Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday emphasised the need for capacitybuilding programmes for medical officers to tackle noncommunicable diseases at the primary level Capacity building is necessary for medical officers as it provides them with the unique opportunity to assess valuable knowledge and expertise contributing to their professional development and enhancing their ability to address the challenges posed by nonalcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD effectively said Bhushan while addressing a webinar for medical officers of district hospitals community health centres and primary health centres The webinar was attended by more than 700 medical officers from across the country Bhushan highlighted that as the economic and demographic profile of the country had changed so had its epidemiological profile leading to a rise in noncommunicable diseases He stressed on the increased role of primary health centres community health centres and district hospitals As you work with the community directly it is important that you have the right information to disseminate to the community large as well as focus on inducing lifestylebased changes said Bhushan He said that capacitybuilding programmes are becoming more important in providing medical officers with the right knowledge and tools so they can do their tasks effectively Aware of the emerging cases of NAFLD the webinar aims to foster knowledge exchange promote collaboration and raise awareness about nonalcoholic steatohepatitis NASH and its impact on global health among medical officers in the country This capacity building programme will have two tracksthe first will include regular webinars and the second will include a 3day residential training programme a senior health ministry official saidThe health ministry launched the national programme for prevention and control of noncommunicable disease addressing the growing burden of NCDs in India The programme aims to promote preventive measures ensure early detection and provide effective management of NCDs improving the overall health and wellbeing of the populationAlso read Delay in seeking treatment key reason behind deaths due to acute cardiac events Study