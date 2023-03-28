Hyderabad: Chia seeds are highly regarded and valued for their nutritional and medicinal benefits. Chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber and omega-3s making them highly beneficial for the heart and the digestive system. They are rich in alpha lipoic acid or ALA, an omega-3 fatty acid, which is effective in preventing breast and cervical cancer. Not only that they are also high in antioxidants.

So, regular consumption of chia seeds helps reverse oxidative stress by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. These seeds have a wide variety of nutrients packed into them making them ideal to include in your diet. If you don’t know how to add these super seeds, fret not we got your back. Look at these ways to make your meals more nutritional.

Chia seeds and pudding:

Make your desserts like pudding healthier by adding chia seeds. It gives a thicker texture to your pudding. And if you don't like seeds, you can blend it with the other ingredients to get a creamy consistency.

Chia seeds and oatmeal:

Add some chia seeds to a bowl of oats with milk or coconut milk for a nutritious breakfast recipe.

Chia seeds and yoghurt:

Chia seeds work as a great topping. Add two teaspoons of soaked seeds to your bowl of yoghurt to give it some crunch and flavour.

Chia seeds and pancake:

You can also add chia seeds to your pancake mix to make it more interesting and fluffy.

Chia seeds and smoothies:

Chia seeds can be added to smoothies to enhance nutrition. You can add a spoonful of chia seeds to any smoothie, whether it's an apple, banana, or mango smoothie, to make it filling.

Chia seeds and lemonade:

You can experiment with this superfood by adding it to your lemonade to give it a nice texture. Just use soak seeds and add them to your regular lemonade mixture. (ANI)