GLOBAL WIND DAY 2023 KNOW THE PURPOSE AND SIGNIFICANCE

Hyderabad June 15 is celebrated all over the world as World Wind Day World Wind Day is celebrated to encourage everyone to draw their attention towards the use of wind energy as a source of nonconventional energy The environment is gradually being destroyed due to the mindless activities of humans and this calls for a unified approach to turn towards natural resourcesThe climate is rapidly changing due to global warming which is believed to be because of human civilisation Every year World Wind Day is celebrated on June 15 to promote the use of wind energy Wind Day brings its significance to the fore and the potential to reshape energy systems around the worldIn today s time the importance of natural nonconventional energy such as water wind solar and others is increasing day by day Instead of destroying nature science is moving towards better utilization of natural resources World Wind Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the power of wind and how it can be harnessed And not only this World Wind Day aims at using this unconventional energy more and moreHistory and significance Wind Day was first observed on June 15 2007 After two years that is in 2009 the present name was given as it encompassed countries and became a global phenomenon In 2009 Wind Europe and the Global Wind Energy Council partnered and named it World Wind Day or Global Wind DayWhat is wind powerWind is dynamic and a form of energy This is caused by the difference in air pressure in our atmosphere Air under high pressure moves towards the area of low pressure The greater the pressure difference the faster the air flowsAlso read World No Tobacco Day 2023 Efforts towards creating TobaccoFree World