FATHERS DAY 2023 CELEBRATING GREATEST HEROES OF OUR LIVES

Hyderabad: Father's Day is celebrated on June 18 every year around the globe, where children thank their fathers for protecting them, always being there for them, facing hardships and making sacrifices. The celebration of the day began unofficially in the year 1909 in the USA.

Officially, Father's Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1910, however, several experts have a different opinion of the accurate date of this day's celebration. Historians state that this day was established by Sonora Smart Dodd. According to historians, Sonora's mother died when she was young, and her father, Civil War Veteran Captain William Jackson Smart, raised her all by himself.

After his wife's death, Captain William Jackson Smart took care of and raised six children. To remember her father's struggle and sacrifice, Sonora celebrated Father's Day on June 5, 1909, as William Jackson's Birthday was on June 5. Sonora then persuaded the Ministerial Alliance to recognise her father's birthday as Father's Day worldwide, and in 1924, the then-US President officially announced the 5th of June to be celebrated as Father's Day around the world.

But, later in 1966, the day was moved to every third Sunday in June. In the year 2023, Father's Day is being celebrated around the theme "Celebrating the greatest heroes of our lives" around the world. The theme highlights the importance of fathers in our lives and represents their role as a protector and providers.