EXCESSIVE USE OF ANTACIDS CAN HAVE ADVERSE EFFECTS

Hyderabad Stomach problems such as gas acidity or indigestion have become very common these days among people Doctors reveal that it is very common for every other person to have stomach problems such as acidity and so is the usage of antacids to prevent it Many reasons cause gas or acidity in the stomach such as eating spicy food eating food that takes time to digest food allergies or side effects of a disease or medicineThe general belief about antacids is that they are safe for health That s why there is no need for a prescription from a doctor to buy it or to consume it under normal circumstances But most people do not know that the continuous use of antacids for a long time or their improper use can have adverse effects on healthRushel George a nutritionist and dietician from Mumbai says that to digest our food certain types of juices enzymes and acids hydrochloric acid are formed in our digestive system and help in digestion and absorption of nutrition from diet If acid is produced in the body in normal circumstances and the required amount then in most cases there are no problems like gas or acidityBut sometimes due to the consumption of a rich diet untimely eating due to effects of illnesses or medicines or due to any other reason the production of acid in the digestive system increases and people experience temporary chest pains They experience burning sensations in the stomach formation of gas sour belching flatulence or indigestion This is a very common problem and occasionally antacids can be consumed for it without any medical prescriptionBut for some reason if there is excessive production of acid in the stomach it can also cause swelling and blisters in the stomach as well as other serious gastroesophageal problems stomach ulcers gastritis or stomach swelling heartburns acid reflux or peptic ulcer and indigestion In such situations doctors prescribe antacids to reduce and treat these symptomsAntacids work to reduce or deactivate the effects of acid in the stomach and are available in the market in the form of gels syrups tablets edible soluble fruit salts and powders Antacids are categorised as allopathic medicines and are made from a combination of magnesium aluminium calcium sodium bicarbonate and some other salts and elements which help in neutralising the pH level in the digestive system against acidDr Rajesh Sharma a general physician from Bhopal says that antacids are generally categorised as some of the safest medicines but if used regularly for a long time used improperly or in combination with certain medicines it can have adverse effects on health He clarifies that doctors do not prescribe antacids for longterm use because it affects the natural functioning of the digestive system It impacts the formation and reaction of juices necessary for digestion which can harm the digestive system and the entire bodyHe further explains that doctors prescribe antacids only if there is a possibility of an increase in acetic effects with other drugs and they advise taking antacids only until the problem is resolved Also before prescribing antacids doctors make sure of the combination of medicines they prescribe with it Since antacids are made from different types of elements and their combinations some of them can also cause harm when taken with certain medicinesAlso read Liver Cirrhosis What causes this last stage of Liver DiseaseApart from this those who eat more antacids are also at risk of getting addicted to it Many of those who regularly consume antiacid drugs that come under the PPE category also become addicted to them He explains that some of the complex disadvantages that come out of taking antacids for a long time and without medical consultation are as followsTaking antacids without medical advice for a long period can affect our digestive system Due to this the kidneys can be affected and there can be problems in calcium and vitamin absorption which can also lead to bone problems especially osteoporosisBy eating more antacids when the acid in the stomach starts becoming more inactive it creates a hindrance in digestion Because of this if undigested or less food reaches the intestine it can damage the intestines In such situations the risk of autoimmune disease or irritable bowel syndrome can also increaseTaking aluminiuminduced antacids continuously over a long period can lead to aluminium toxicity in the bodyTaking more magnesiumrich antacids also affects the kidneys Due to this a person may have diarrhoea the absorption of iron in the body may be affected and due to this the level of haemoglobin in the body may also decreasePeople taking medicines related to heart disease should not consume antacids containing sodiumLongterm use of antacids also increases the risk of fatty liver problems etcSome commonly seen side effects of antacids are as followsDizzinessBreathing problemsBody aches such as pain radiating from the arms to the shoulders or jaw and pain in the neck and backVomiting or nauseaConstipationDiarrhoeaGasSwelling or pain in the legs etcDr Rajesh explains that in certain conditions and people suffering from certain problems and diseases must consult a doctor before consuming any type of antacid Pregnant and lactating women people suffering from any kidney problem children below the age of 12 years very elderly people people suffering from high blood pressure or heart disease people who have undergone any type of surgery or who have some complicated medicine course should consult a doctor before taking antacidsHe suggests that people should in general stop taking antacids without medical consultation because different types of elements are prominent in different antacids And taking any antacid might increase problems in people instead of treating them Antacids can only relieve some of the symptoms of discomfort caused by excess acid production not cure it completely Antacids are not the only cure for stomach pains or burning sensations and it is important to get immediate and proper treatment for such problems He explains that if the problem of excess gas or acidity in the stomach becomes more troubling then it is necessary to consult a doctor instead of selftreatingSome national and international researchers have also discussed the issues caused to excessive antacid consumption In June 2016 the Food and Drug Administration issued a safety alert regarding antacids that contain aspirin It stated that antacids containing aspirin may increase the risk of bleeding At the same time the international regulator USFDA US Food and Drug Administration issued an alert after Nitrate Methyl Mine NDMA was found in some antacids containing ranitidine due to the possibility of carcinogenic effects Significantly NDMA is classified as a probable carcinogen to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer