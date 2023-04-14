EXCESSIVE ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION CAUSES INFERTILITY IN MEN AND WOMEN STUDY

Chandigarh: Drinking alcohol is injurious to health, as it mentions on alcohol bottles, but it rarely stops anyone from consuming it! A recent study reveals that drinking alcohol is not just injurious to our internal organs, but also causes infertility in men and women, and has also been the cause of miscarriage in many cases. The research conducted by Dr Vandana Narula from Chandigarh revealed that in 35 per cent of cases of men and women being diagnosed with infertility, alcohol is the major cause.

It is a common habit for men and women all around the world to consume alcohol nowadays, but excessive consumption of alcohol has many adverse effects. Studies have shown that heavy drinking regularly hurts sperm. Drinking 14 or more drinks a week can lower testosterone levels and affect sperm count. Alcohol can affect fertility by changing the number, size, shape and motility of sperm.

For couples unaware of the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption on male fertility, trying to conceive could be a devastating experience. A couple recently took to social media to share their heartbreaking story of how excessive alcohol consumption affected their married life. The couple had been trying to conceive for some time and when they finally did, they suffered repeated miscarriages.

After conducting a test, it was found that the husband's sperm count was low and the quality of the sperm was poor, due to the husband's heavy drinking problem. However, after consulting medical experts, he was advised to reduce his alcohol intake, which improved his sperm count and quality. The couple was eventually able to successfully conceive and carry the baby to full term.

The fact that alcohol affects male and female fertility has been highlighted in this study. It also found that men with a weekly intake of more than 40 units of alcohol had a 33 per cent (95% CI 11% to 59%) reduction compared to men with an intake of 1-5 units/week. In addition to affecting hormone levels, alcohol can inhibit the function of the ovaries, prevent sperm from developing properly and reduce the sperm's ability to travel to an egg.

Dr Vandana Narula, an IVF and Infertility Senior Consultant from Chandigarh, has made many revelations through this study. If a couple approaches them for consultation, the first thing they do is look at their medical history, in which 40 to 50 per cent of patients have a deficiency in sperm and irregular sperm shape.

In the last 14 years, the cases of sperm count deficiency have been increasing continuously all around the globe. Daily consumption of alcohol destroys the sperm's ability to produce a child. The effect of alcohol consumption on male fertility is an issue that needs more attention and awareness.

It is important that men are educated about the potential consequences of excessive alcohol consumption and encouraged to make healthy lifestyle choices. This will not just improve their fertility but also benefit their overall health and well-being. Reducing alcohol intake can improve sperm count and quality and increase the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Whenever couples visit doctors for consultation, the first thing they are advised to do is to give up alcohol. According to experts, both women and men should give up alcohol six months before planning a family. Doing so is good not just for your health but also for the health of the unborn child.

A healthy lifestyle is an important part of increasing fertility. Excessive alcohol consumption, stress, anxiety, being overweight and smoking can harm your health as well as your fertility. A study found that people who eat a good diet have better sperm quality. This was especially done on fruit, vegetable, seafood and grain-eaters. Men should exercise regularly to increase their fertility and avoid stress by getting good sleep.