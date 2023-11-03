ENDOMETRIOSIS AFFLICTS MILLIONS OF WOMEN BUT FEW PEOPLE FEEL COMFORTABLE TALKING ABOUT IT

Physical pain from endometriosis can be debilitating. Adolescents with endometriosis may struggle to keep up with their classes, friends, homework or extracurricular activities when the pain becomes too severe. They may shift to home-schooling or virtual learning to complete their studies.

The pain can also deeply affect a career trajectory. I almost lost my job because of time off, one interviewee told me. In fact, when I had to get my hysterectomy, I walked in to tell my manager and he goes, Well, I hope you're not going to tell me that you have to have a hysterectomy and have to be out for six weeks!' And I just broke down in tears.