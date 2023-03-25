Hyderabad: With the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, one of the essential food items to be included in the meal during the strict fasting is dates. Experts suggest that this fruit gives instant energy to the body, and is also very beneficial for the health of people observing the fast. Some of the various health benefits of dates are as follows:

Dates are rich in potassium, improving heart rate and blood pressure and preventing various heart-related problems.

Dates are rich in minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients required by the body.

Dates are low in cholesterol and calories and high in protein, so if you eat these, you will feel full for a long time, and keep your weight under control.

Vitamin A in the form of antioxidants is present in dates which is very good for the eyes. Dates also ease the condition of rickets and other eye problems.

Minerals like calcium, magnesium, and copper are available in abundance in this fruit. Calcium helps in keeping bones and teeth strong, copper helps in the production of red blood cells, and magnesium improves bone health.

Dates are good for weight loss, as well as for people trying to gain weight.

People suffering from constipation can consume dates soaked in water in the morning for beneficial results.

Dates contain vitamin K along with B-complex, and nutrients like niacin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, pyridoxine, etc. accelerate the metabolism in the body

People are afraid to eat dates as they can increase blood sugar levels, but research has revealed that the natural sugars in dates do not raise blood sugar levels too much. But it is better for those suffering from diabetes to include them in their diet as per the doctor's advice.

Vitamin B6 present in dates keeps the brain active.

Dates also boost immunity in the body.

Dates should be eaten frequently to dissolve kidney stones. Also, some people have problems such as urinary incontinence, urinary tract infections, etc. All these can be reduced by eating dates.

