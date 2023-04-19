DIET HIGH IN FRUIT VEGETABLES ASSOCIATED WITH LOWER MISCARRIAGE RISK FINDS STUDY

Birmingham UK According to new research a preconception and earlypregnancy diet rich in fruits vegetables seafood dairy products eggs and grains may reduce the risk of miscarriage The University of Birmingham examined 20 studies that looked at women s and birthing people s eating habits in the months before and shortly after conceiving a baby to see if there was evidence of an association with a lower or higher risk of miscarriageThe findings published in the journal Fertility and Sterility the Tommy s National Centre for Miscarriage Research team conclude that there is evidence to suggest a diet rich in fruit vegetables seafood dairy products eggs and grain reduces miscarriage risk These are foods which typically make up healthy wellbalanced diets with previous evidence showing that eating a wellrounded diet which is rich in vitamins and minerals during pregnancy is importantThe research review found that when compared to low consumption high intake of fruit may be associated with a 61 reduction in miscarriage risk High vegetable intake may be associated with a 41 reduction in miscarriage risk For dairy products it is a 37 reduction 33 for grains 19 for seafood and eggsLed by Dr Yealin Chung researchers also looked at whether predefined dietary types such as the Mediterranean Diet or Fertility Diet could also be linked to miscarriage risk They could not find evidence that following any of these diets lowered or raised risk However a whole diet containing healthy foods overall or foods rich in antioxidant sources and low in proinflammatory foods or unhealthy food groups may be associated with a reduction in miscarriage risk for women A diet high in processed food was shown to be associated with doubling of miscarriage riskThe studies included in the analysis focused on the periconception period a period before and during the first 3 months of pregnancy Data collected from a total of 63838 healthy women of reproductive age was included with information on their diets typically collected through food frequency questionnaires for each studyAlso read Researchers reveal connection of healthy diet prostate cancerDr Chung explained Miscarriage is common with estimates suggesting 1 in 6 pregnancies end in miscarriage and there are many known causes from problems with the baby s chromosomes to infections in the womb Yet nearly 50 of early pregnancy losses remain unexplained and in the absence of a cause parents often turn to their healthcare providers for guidance on the best ways to be as healthy as possible and reduce the risk of future miscarriages There s a growing body of evidence to show that lifestyle changes including changes to diet stopping smoking and not drinking alcohol before conceiving and in your pregnancy s early stages may have an impact We strongly encourage couples to consider the importance of making positive lifestyle choices when planning for a family and to continue with these healthy choices throughout their pregnancy and beyond By knowing that positive lifestyle choices can make a significant difference in reducing the risk of miscarriage couples can feel empowered to take charge of their health and the health of their baby Tommy s midwife Juliette Ward said Advice on diet is one of the mostdiscussed subjects for us when talking with pregnant women and birthing people We know that baby loss is very rarely the result of someone s lifestyle choices but many people want to know how to be as healthy as possible in pregnancyFollowing a healthy diet taking supplements like Vitamin D and folic acid exercise and trying to lower stress are all things people can try to do but there s been a lack of clear evidence on the links between diet choices and miscarriage Given this lack of evidence there aren t any evidencebased guidelines outlining dietary advice for women and birthing people or their partners something the findings of this review suggest could make a real impact in helping people reduce their risk ANI